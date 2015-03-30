New Suffolk treasurer, chief deputy to give up county cars

Newly appointed Suffolk Treasurer Barry Paul took his first step toward economizing in his new job — he turned in the county car normally supplied to the treasurer and directed the chief deputy’s auto be made a pool vehicle.

Paul, a $132,000 county executive aide, started in his new post Thursday after the legislature earlier in the week confirmed him to succeed Angie Carpenter, who has become Islip supervisor.

The treasurer’s vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, an SUV, will be turned into the Public Works Department to be deployed for other county uses, said Paul. He added deputy treasurer Doug Sutherland’s 2010 ford Escape will be made a pool vehicle in about two weeks to give Southerland time to make other transportation arrangements.

Paul will make $187,000 a year, until the November when a successor will be elected to serve for the last two years of Carpenter’s unexpired term. the treasurer job will then merge into the office of Republican Comptroller John Kennedy in 2018. Republicans want a referendum to move up the merger to 2016.

Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) was less than impressed with Paul’s move. “He getting a $55,000 a year raise. Not taking a county car is all but meaningless,” Cilmi said.

