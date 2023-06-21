Bills on wildlife 'killing contests,' gun warnings end 2023 legislative session

ALBANY – The Legislature has voted to prohibit “killing contests” that offer prize money for shooting the most or biggest coyotes, rabbits, foxes, bobcats, crows, woodchucks and squirrels.

It was one of the final acts of the last day of the 2023 legislative session. Other measures expected to get a vote Wednesday included a bill that would require stores that sell firearms to post a warning. The sign would include: “Access to a weapon or firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, death during domestic disputes and/or unintentional deaths to children.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Assembly gave final legislative approval of the measure that would outlaw the “killing contests.” Organizing, promoting or participating in the contests, tournaments and derbies could draw fines of $500 to $2,000.

The measure passed by party-line vote, 86-54, in the Democrat-dominated chamber. It now goes to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign into law or veto.

Wednesday’s debate exposed the Legislature's often stark upstate-downstate divide. Upstate Republicans called the bill an assault on hunting rights and the U.S. Constitution’s 2nd Amendment that protects private gun ownership.

Thousands of animals are killed in the contest each year for entertainment, and often for fundraising events organized by nonprofit organizations, including volunteer fire departments and fish-and-game clubs.

Supporters of the bill say wildlife biologists believe the contests interfere with effective wildlife management and could even prompt more reproduction of the animals. In addition, the bills states: “The bodies of the animals are often discarded after prizes are awarded. Dependent young may be orphaned — left to die from starvation, predation or exposure.”

Asssmb. Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan) said the contests promote “indiscriminate” killing.

“You are offering a prize, usually for the largest number of animals, and so the encouragement is to kill as many animals as possible in competition with other people who are seeking to kill the largest number of animals,” Glick said.

Upstate Republicans argued the Manhattanite doesn’t understand the culture and values of residents in rural areas who enjoy a tradition of hunting. The two sides didn’t even pronounce “coyote” the same, with upstaters using the regional pronounciation of "KI-otes."

They said the contests are aimed in part to increase interest in hunting and to attract younger hunters to the sport as well as to reduce the population of certain species like coyote that damage crops and kill sheep, lambs, domestic dogs and cats. They argued the contests are no different than more traditional hunting by individuals and small parties.

“This bill is dangerous,” said Assmb. John Lemondes (R-Auburn). “The essence of this is another attack on 2nd Amendment rights and hunting rights… every single coyote we can kill does disrupt their social order,” he said. “The fewer coyotes, the better.”

Assmb. Jeff Gallahan (R-Geneva) said the contests he’s attended have been more responsibly run than what is reflected in the bill. He said the contests have used the coyote pelts and meat from the animals as part of the fundraiser for his local American Legion post.

“To me, this is just another direct hit on upstate culture,” Gallahan said.

Other measures given final legislative approval by the Assembly and headed to Hochul include a bill that would vacate convictions of people who were convicted of crimes that were later decriminalized by the Legislature — such as some drug charges — or found to be unconstitutional.

The bill also creates a way for prisoners to challenge what supporters of the measure call wrongful convictions including those who plead guilty in plea deals with prosecutors. Courts could appoint lawyers to represent prisoners, under the bill.

“No one should have to languish in prison for a crime they did not commit,” said the bill’s sponsor, Assmb. Jeffrion Aubry (D-Queens).

Another measure headed to Hochul's desk would prohibit hospitals, medical providers and ambulance services from reporting medical debt of patients to credit agencies. The bill would protect people facing huge medical bills from severe damage to their credit.