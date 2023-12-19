NY creates commission to study reparations for slavery

ALBANY — A new state commission will study possible reparations for New York's history of slavery and racial injustice.

Legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday empowers a task force to study and suggest the amount of reparations that could be made and how the money could be paid to confront the state's legacy from slavery — from slave sales on Wall Street to forceful relocation of an integrated community to make way for Central Park.

The panel also will examine how slavery has affected New York residents in areas such as housing, criminal justice and health care.

The nine-member commission, appointed by Hochul and leaders of the state Assembly and Senate, is due to deliver its report to the State Legislature one year after its first meeting, which hasn't been scheduled. The task force will recommend laws, policies, programs and projects. Remedies could include “compensation and who should be eligible” for monetary payments, according to the legislation, but there is no estimate of the amount of reparations that could be considered.

“Today, I see we are moving to a more perfect union,” said Assemb. Michaelle C. Solages (D-Elmont), a key sponsor of the bill. “Our history is stained by systemic racism.”

California’s state legislature this year became the first state legislative body to receive a commission’s recommendation on reparations, including cash payouts estimated to be in the billions of dollars. That legislature still is considering actions to take.

Hochul said the legislation recognizes New York perpetuated slavery as Southern states did, despite the state's status as home to abolitionist leaders such as Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman.

“It’s easy for us to pat ourselves on the back,” Hochul said at a bill-signing event Tuesday in Manhattan. “What is hard to embrace is that our state also flourished from that slavery … it is the truth.”

New York abolished slavery in 1827, “but remained a major player in the slave trade,” Hochul said. She said the lasting impact of slavery includes reduced wages and employment opportunities for Black men and women. Slavery and subsequent underpayment of Black New Yorkers allowed businesses in the state to flourish.

The measure creating the reparations committee was approved earlier this year by the Senate and Assembly, both of which are led by Black leaders — Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) in the Senate and Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) in the Assembly — who made history in reaching those posts.

“Reparations means repair,” Stewart-Cousins said at the signing event. “It repairs by telling the truth about the damage that has been done.”

Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda criticized the commission's creation.

“I am confident this commission's recommendations will be unrealistic, will come at an astronomical cost to all New Yorkers, and will only further divide our state,” Ortt said. “Instead of advancing a costly and divisive commission, we should direct our resources to places like the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, which educates the public about our history and brings our community together.”

Heastie acknowledged possible political backlash for Hochul and other backers of the commission from voters who believe reparations aren’t needed.

“People say it’s over,” Heastie said, “but we get reminded every day it’s not over.”

But Heastie continued: “This not just about who we are going to write a check to and the amount. At some point this country has to recognize what was done to people … this is the right thing that must be done.”