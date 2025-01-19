New York GOP gathers in Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration, with an eye toward 2026 election

WASHINGTON — New York Republicans gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to celebrate President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

At a breakfast, speakers including former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman set their sights on 2026, when congressional seats and the governorship will be on the ballot.

"In 2026, we have an opportunity to continue this trend, there's no reason for the pendulum to swing back," Zeldin said, touting Republican gains in New York over the past four years.

Zeldin, who is Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, told the gathering of state Republicans at The Mayflower Hotel that "the next two years that are ahead of us as New Yorkers is going to require us to recruit the best possible candidates we can up and down this ballot, and it starts with the local elections."

Blakeman, noting Trump's victory in Nassau after losing the county in 2016 and 2020, urged the group to focus on making inroads "county by county."

"We can't rest on our laurels, we’ve got to take our state back, and the way to do that is county by county," Blakeman said in a speech that drew loud applause.

State GOP Chairman Ed Cox, a Westhampton Beach native, told the group that Republicans needed to focus on winning back House seats, increasing their numbers in the state legislature, and running a competitive race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"We have to fight like Trump did in order to do that, " Cox said.

Long Islanders in attendance also included former Reps. Peter King (R-Seaford) and Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park), Nassau GOP Chairman Joe Cairo, former Hempstead Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney and former U.S. Senate candidate Mike Sapriacone of Glen Head.

King, speaking to Newsday before the event, said despite the region's cold weather forcing a scaled-back inauguration on Monday, he looked forward to the celebrating the peaceful transfer of power between Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden.

"Outdoors, indoors, the election of the president is the culmination of Democracy and that should be celebrated," King said.