Hochul signs new laws to combat hate online, protect consumers on social media

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed several bills into law aimed at protecting consumers online, including one to combat hate speech on social media and another that will require greater disclosure from online dating services to protect members from scams.

The measures were passed earlier this year by the Legislature.

The Stop Hiding Hate Act will force social media companies to "clearly outline the step they are taking to eliminate hate on their platforms," said the measure’s co-sponsor, Assmb. Grace Lee (D-Manhattan).

"Social media companies have created an environment where hate and disinformation spread like wildfire," Lee said. "Algorithms that prioritize the most attention-grabbing posts often amplify hateful language, giving it a massive platform. These companies have a responsibility to protect users from this hate, but have failed to do so."

Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) said the bill he cosponsored aims to make sure social media platforms "don’t advance disinformation and hate-fueled violence."

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The measure is inspired in part by the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in support of President Donald Trump that resulted in deaths of police and hundreds of arrests of people from several states who used social media to organize the riot.

"The current social media landscape makes it too easy for bad actors to promote false claims, hate and dangerous conspiracies, too often leading to violence," Hoylman-Sigal said. The Democrat said the bill was prompted by the rise in white supremacy groups and hate directed at Muslims, Jewish people and lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer New Yorkers.

Additional measures passed earlier this year by the Legislature and signed into law Tuesday by Hochul will:

Better protect consumers by expanding the definition of identity theft to include theft of medical and insurance information.

"This legislation will help ensure that the privacy and security of every New Yorker’s sensitive health data is better protected, giving people peace of mind knowing that their medical information is just as safe as their financial records," said Sen. Roxanne J. Persaud (D-Brooklyn), the bill’s co-sponsor.

Assmb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) said medical identity theft has victimized hundreds of thousands of people statewide with little help available before this law he cosponsored.

Require businesses to notify customers and the state within 30 days of a data breech.

Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) said a key element is that the state Department of Financial Services will have to be informed of a breach of personal information within 30 days, alerting the department to take enforcement action.

Prohibit debt collectors from using social media to track targets through "intrusive and inappropriate tactics."

"Debt collectors should not have the ability to invade the personal privacy of New Yorkers through online platforms or social media," said Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn), who cosponsored the bill.

Those tactics included using social media to make threats, exploit personal information and harassment, said Assmb. Bichotte Hermelyn (D-Brooklyn).

Crack down on scams by ensuring that online dating services notify members when a "fraudulent member" with whom they have been in contact has been banned by the service.

"Americans lose billions each year to scams, and dating sites are often used to target those looking to connect," said the bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. James Skoufis (D-Cornwall). "Having this fuller picture can help New Yorkers make informed decisions about with whom they want to invest their time."

Assmb. Clyde Vanel (D-Queens) said the measure seeks to crack down on "heartless schemes" targeting New Yorkers including the elderly.