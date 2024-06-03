NYS Legislature passes bill requiring warning be posted in gun stores

ALBANY — The State Legislature on Monday approved a bill requiring stores that sell or repair firearms to post warnings that a customer’s purchase “significantly increases” the risk of suicide, deadly accident to children and lethal domestic violence.

Under the bill, the signs must be “conspicuously” posted at an entrance and at least one other place wherever guns are sold by licensed dealers or serviced by licensed gunsmiths. A copy of the warning must also be provided to buyers.

The signs must be at least 8½ by 11 inches, use at least 26-point type and state: “Access to a weapon or firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, death during domestic disputes, and/or unintentional deaths to children, household members and others. If you or a loved one is experiencing distress and/or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.”

The bill, which was advanced by Democrats, passed along partisan lines and will now go to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her signature into law or her veto. Hochul's spokesperson said Monday afternoon that the governor will review the measure.

Failure to post and provide the warning to firearms buyers would carry a fine of up to $1,000 and 15 days in jail. Each day the warning isn’t posted or provided to buyers would compound the fine and jail time.

Supporters of the bill cited data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing 4,292 suicides in 2020 by firearms, resulting in half of all gun-related deaths, “not bad guys murdering people,” said Assemb. Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx). The bill he co-sponsored was approved 99-46 on Monday. “So, if we can just do this tiny thing, it would be a good thing,” Dinowitz said.

Assemb. Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) argued there are no similar warnings at stores selling ropes or knives, even though both can be used in suicides.

“What distinguishes firearms from everything else is that a very high percentage of suicides in this country are due to firearms, not rope,” Dinowitz said.

“It just seems that the focus is to be an impediment to lawful gun ownership,” Morinello said in a floor debate. “Most people know what these dangers are … this is an additional attempt to implement gun control in the State of New York.”

The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), passed last Tuesday in the Senate.

“Education and information are key to responsible gun ownership, which will prevent injury and improve public safety,” Gianaris said. “I am proud to have shepherded this proposal through the Senate and look forward to its enactment now that it’s passed both houses.”