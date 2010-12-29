Long IslandPolitics

NYS Senate Republicans say Democrats overspent

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate Republicans who will retake the chamber’s majority in January say the Democrats ran up at least $10 million in deficits despite having a bigger budget for their operations and must slash payroll.

Republican Conference spokesman Scott Reif (reef) says Democrats have been exceeding the $2.3 million monthly majority staff allotment by more than $1 million.

The Democrats chose three leaders with expanded staffs: Sens. John Sampson of Brooklyn, Malcolm Smith of Queens and Pedro Espada of the Bronx.

Espada lost his re-election bid.

The final changeover in budgets and staff is set for Jan. 20.

A call to the Democratic Conference was not immediately returned.

Reif says Wednesday that Republicans have underspent the $1.55 million monthly minority allotment.

