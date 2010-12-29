NYS Senate Republicans say Democrats overspent
Senate Republicans who will retake the chamber’s majority in January say the Democrats ran up at least $10 million in deficits despite having a bigger budget for their operations and must slash payroll.
Republican Conference spokesman Scott Reif (reef) says Democrats have been exceeding the $2.3 million monthly majority staff allotment by more than $1 million.
The Democrats chose three leaders with expanded staffs: Sens. John Sampson of Brooklyn, Malcolm Smith of Queens and Pedro Espada of the Bronx.
Espada lost his re-election bid.
The final changeover in budgets and staff is set for Jan. 20.
A call to the Democratic Conference was not immediately returned.
Reif says Wednesday that Republicans have underspent the $1.55 million monthly minority allotment.