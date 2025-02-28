Nassau's newest legislator Olena Nicks takes office, focusing on public safety and housing

Democrat Olena Nicks is officially Nassau County's legislator for District 2, taking the oath of office Thursday after winning a special election this week to fill the seat vacated by now state Sen. Siela Bynoe. Nicks said she will likely step down as lieutenant at the Uniondale Fire Department, where she's volunteered for 14 years, to make time for her new role. But she tells Newsday that her experience meeting people on "their worst days" will serve as a compass as she ascends to the legislature. "There are no Republican or Democratic fires. A fire is a fire," Nicks, 32, told Newsday. "You don’t have a Republican or Democratic street. If a street needs to be paved, it needs to be paved. If communities need funding, they need funding." This year marked Nicks’ third run for office, following unsuccessful bids in 2021 and 2023 for Hempstead town clerk and supervisor. Her first order of business for the district covering Hempstead, Uniondale and Westbury will be to demand the distribution of hyperlocal funds for first responders that she says have been held up by Nassau’s GOP-majority legislature. "The Republican caucus has not been working very well with the Democratic side ... Unfortunately, they’re playing the political game when we’re talking about humans’ everyday safety and quality of life," she said. "As a first responder, I know what it’s like to not have the proper equipment ... Waiting on those funds could mean life or death." Nicks, who joined Uniondale’s volunteer fire department at 18, is one of two active first responders in Nassau's legislative chambers. Legis. Patrick Mullaney (R-Long Beach) is a lieutenant with the FDNY. Nicks said she works part-time for Northwell Health as a grants management analyst. With her term expiring Dec. 31 (she plans to run again), Nicks is eyeing other issues that need addressing, including street homelessness with the county’s Department of Social Services and nonprofits like Family & Children’s Association. "As much as people would love to be homeowners, that’s not a reality right now — especially for millennials," Nicks said. "We’re seeing a lot of apartment complexes being built, but they’re not affordable. A studio is going for $3,500." Nicks’ district has a unique makeup within Nassau County. In Hempstead — the nation’s largest township — the median household income is about $80,000, markedly lower than the county’s median household income of about $138,000, according to Data USA. The median pay for men in Hempstead is about $40,000 a year, compared to about $77,000 a year for men in Nassau overall, the group says. About 44% of Hempstead residents own their homes, compared to 82% in Nassau, and the median property value for those residents is about $213,000 less than the county’s average. Hempstead is also home to more racial minorities than other parts of Nassau. About 57% of Nassau residents are white, compared to 5% in Hempstead. Hempstead’s share of Black and Hispanic residents is more than four times higher than the county’s average, about 78% of Hempstead residents are U.S. citizens, compared to 93% in Nassau. Bynoe, Nicks' predecessor, said she personally congratulated the new legislator Wednesday. "I expressed to her that her community that she's serving should always be center of mind and heart," Bynoe told Newsday. "It's a great job, one that I will forever and always cherish, but there are significant challenges facing Nassau County. This is a time for her to really use her voice as an advocate." In a statement to Newsday, Democratic Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) welcomed Nicks to Mineola. "Olena Nicks has a passion for helping people, and she has demonstrated her commitment to service time and again through her leadership in the Uniondale Fire Department and her advocacy for education and women’s health," DeRiggi-Whitton wrote. Jay Jacobs, Democratic Party chair for the state and Nassau County, joined in: "Legislator Olena Nicks’ impressive public and private sector experience will enable her to make an immediate impact in the Nassau County Legislature," he wrote in a statement, adding that Nicks will ensure "her district continues to receive its fair share of county resources." Republicans also welcomed Nicks to the legislative body. In a statement to Newsday, Presiding Officer Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) welcomed Nicks and said he "hope(s) that she will work across party lines." Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo offered his congratulations and said, "For the benefit of Nassau families, we hope Ms. Nicks will work with Republicans on these priorities." While Nicks will likely step down from her post as lieutenant to make time for her new role in Mineola, she says she’ll stay on as a volunteer firefighter. "There’s a level of compassion that we learn to have ... I expect to still get on the trucks," she said.

Democrat Olena Nicks is officially Nassau County's legislator for District 2, taking the oath of office Thursday after winning a special election this week to fill the seat vacated by now state Sen. Siela Bynoe.

Nicks said she will likely step down as lieutenant at the Uniondale Fire Department, where she's volunteered for 14 years, to make time for her new role. But she tells Newsday that her experience meeting people on "their worst days" will serve as a compass as she ascends to the legislature.

"There are no Republican or Democratic fires. A fire is a fire," Nicks, 32, told Newsday. "You don’t have a Republican or Democratic street. If a street needs to be paved, it needs to be paved. If communities need funding, they need funding."

This year marked Nicks’ third run for office, following unsuccessful bids in 2021 and 2023 for Hempstead town clerk and supervisor. Her first order of business for the district covering Hempstead, Uniondale and Westbury will be to demand the distribution of hyperlocal funds for first responders that she says have been held up by Nassau’s GOP-majority legislature.

"The Republican caucus has not been working very well with the Democratic side ... Unfortunately, they’re playing the political game when we’re talking about humans’ everyday safety and quality of life," she said. "As a first responder, I know what it’s like to not have the proper equipment ... Waiting on those funds could mean life or death."

Nicks, who joined Uniondale’s volunteer fire department at 18, is one of two active first responders in Nassau's legislative chambers. Legis. Patrick Mullaney (R-Long Beach) is a lieutenant with the FDNY. Nicks said she works part-time for Northwell Health as a grants management analyst.

With her term expiring Dec. 31 (she plans to run again), Nicks is eyeing other issues that need addressing, including street homelessness with the county’s Department of Social Services and nonprofits like Family & Children’s Association.

"As much as people would love to be homeowners, that’s not a reality right now — especially for millennials," Nicks said. "We’re seeing a lot of apartment complexes being built, but they’re not affordable. A studio is going for $3,500."

Nicks’ district has a unique makeup within Nassau County. In Hempstead — the nation’s largest township — the median household income is about $80,000, markedly lower than the county’s median household income of about $138,000, according to Data USA. The median pay for men in Hempstead is about $40,000 a year, compared to about $77,000 a year for men in Nassau overall, the group says.

About 44% of Hempstead residents own their homes, compared to 82% in Nassau, and the median property value for those residents is about $213,000 less than the county’s average.

Hempstead is also home to more racial minorities than other parts of Nassau. About 57% of Nassau residents are white, compared to 5% in Hempstead. Hempstead’s share of Black and Hispanic residents is more than four times higher than the county’s average, about 78% of Hempstead residents are U.S. citizens, compared to 93% in Nassau.

Bynoe, Nicks' predecessor, said she personally congratulated the new legislator Wednesday. "I expressed to her that her community that she's serving should always be center of mind and heart," Bynoe told Newsday. "It's a great job, one that I will forever and always cherish, but there are significant challenges facing Nassau County. This is a time for her to really use her voice as an advocate."

In a statement to Newsday, Democratic Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) welcomed Nicks to Mineola.

"Olena Nicks has a passion for helping people, and she has demonstrated her commitment to service time and again through her leadership in the Uniondale Fire Department and her advocacy for education and women’s health," DeRiggi-Whitton wrote.

Jay Jacobs, Democratic Party chair for the state and Nassau County, joined in: "Legislator Olena Nicks’ impressive public and private sector experience will enable her to make an immediate impact in the Nassau County Legislature," he wrote in a statement, adding that Nicks will ensure "her district continues to receive its fair share of county resources."

Republicans also welcomed Nicks to the legislative body. In a statement to Newsday, Presiding Officer Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) welcomed Nicks and said he "hope(s) that she will work across party lines."

Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo offered his congratulations and said, "For the benefit of Nassau families, we hope Ms. Nicks will work with Republicans on these priorities."

While Nicks will likely step down from her post as lieutenant to make time for her new role in Mineola, she says she’ll stay on as a volunteer firefighter.

"There’s a level of compassion that we learn to have ... I expect to still get on the trucks," she said.