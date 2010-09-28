Paladino's school merger plan draws mixed reviews

GOP gubernatorial nominee Carl Paladino's plan to spur property tax relief through eliminating or merging school administrations and special taxing districts drew mixed reactions Tuesday on Long Island, where consolidation has long been a contentious question.

Several experts noted Paladino's opponent, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, has already taken action, holding forums across the state last year and shepherding into law a bill that made it easier for residents to eliminate special taxing districts.

Advocates for locally controlled school districts - there are 125 in Nassau and Suffolk - said there's no proof having fewer districts cuts costs. "It's very naive and indicative of the thoughtlessness of some of the other things he's been saying," said Bill Johnson, superintendent of Rockville Centre schools.

In a Newsday interview Monday Paladino pledged to appoint his running mate, Chautauqua County Executive Greg Edwards, to lead a team to push for merging highway departments, sanitation and other functions into county governments to reduce public administrative costs and thereby property taxes.

Laura Mallay, executive director of the Residents for Efficient Special Districts, a Baldwin nonprofit trying to eliminate several sanitation districts in Nassau, called Paladino's support a "win-win." "Both candidates now see special taxing districts as a problem," Mallay said.

But Lisa Tyson, Long Island Progressive Coalition executive director and an ally of Mallay, said it would not translate into immediate tax relief. "These things take years," Tyson said of merger efforts. "The idea that Paladino thinks that anything is going to change within four years is really insane."

Paladino, a Buffalo developer, also proposed a system of local school boards to which a single county schools chief would report.

Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri, a vocal defender of local control, said, "Politically, I don't think it can ever happen . . . People identify with their school district. If you take that and consolidate it with the county, what do you have control over anymore? Nothing."