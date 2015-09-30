Pataki: I'm the lone GOP candidate who believes in climate change

George Pataki is looking to use climate change as a way to distinguish himself from other Republican presidential candidates and try to woo moderate voters -- especially in New Hampshire.

Taking to Twitter, the former New York governor says he's lone GOP candidate who doesn't doubt climate change is happening and that are ways to deal with it that can make the economy stronger.

"I believe climate change is real. And I would shout it from the rooftops," Pataki said in a recent Twitter post.

Later, he added: "New poll shows 54 percent of conservative GOP believes in #ClimateChange -- our voice needs to be heard."

Pataki referred to a poll released just days ago -- albeit it was commissioned by a Republican donor who is trying to push his party to tackle the issue.

Pataki had a largely pro-environmental record during his 12 -year run in New York (1995-2006). Although running well behind other candidates in the GOP polls, he's traveled to New Hampshire numerous times, hoping that his more-moderate-than-the-other-guys record will score with some voters.