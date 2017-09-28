Peter King, daughter hit Anthony Santino in radio interviews

It was a Republican father-daughter tag team on radio this week criticizing Republican Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino, who is running for re-election this fall.

First, U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) was a guest Tuesday on the Joe Piscopo morning radio show on AM970. Piscopo may be best known as a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” who did a memorable impression of Frank Sinatra.

During the interview, Piscopo brought up King’s daughter Erin King Sweeney, a Republican Hempstead Town councilwoman, and asked if it was true that she would be suing the Republican town supervisor.

King, who last week accused Santino of “gutter politics” and a “cowardly attack” on his daughter in an email blast and on Facebook, said Santino was trying to push his successful attorney daughter out of office through a “sham ethics package” that imposes an income cap on elected officials.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s running a town like a dictator,” King said.

Thursday, King Sweeney was a guest on the show. She didn’t call Santino any names but complained that he hadn’t met with her for a year and was trying to remove her and other “independent voices” on the town board by imposing the income limit as part of “fake reform.”

Yes, she will sue, she said in response to Piscopo’s question. “This is unconstitutional on its face,” said King Sweeney, whose term runs through December 2019.

Asked for comment after the radio show, Santino’s town spokesman Michael Deery said, ““The supervisor prefers to adhere to President Ronald Reagan’s eleventh commandment: thou shalt not speak ill of fellow Republicans.”