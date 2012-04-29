Phil Nolan starts $125G OTB job

The top job at the bankrupt Suffolk Off-Track Betting Corp. does not officially open up for two months, but former Islip Supervisor Phil Nolan began work last week in a subordinate role as $125,000-a-year executive director of corporate operations to become acclimated.

He started in that post last Monday, while awaiting his expected appointment by the corporation's board to succeed $154,000-a-year president Jeff Casale, who's retiring June 30. "We felt strongly that we should begin training so he can have a break-in period," Casale said. "There's so much going on, there's a ton of stuff to catch on up on." -- Rick Brand