East Farmingdale bridge being named for late U.S. Navy vet from Long Island

A bridge over the Southern State Parkway in East Farmingdale will be renamed for a late U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate and military veteran who "served his state, his country and his community on Long Island for his entire life," Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The move to name the bridge after Phillip Wayne Johnson was among several legislative measures announced by Hochul on Veterans Day that were focused on honoring and helping those New Yorkers who served.

Others measures include enhanced housing services, as well as benefits and tuition awards programs for service veterans and military families designed to "gain access to higher education opportunities," as well as open "new doors" for "sustainable, rewarding career paths."

In a news release, Hochul called it a "no wrong door" approach toward "serving those who serve our nation."

The legislation directs state agencies to designate a liaison to provide information and assistance to veterans, service members and military families — all in direct coordination with the New York State Department of Veterans' Services, according to Hochul.

The bill to rename the Route 109 crossing, "Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson Memorial Bridge" was proposed in the State Legislature by Sen. Monica R. Martinez (D-Brentwood). A bill proposed during the 2021-22 legislative session by former state Sen. Phil Boyle, who previously represented the district, sought to rename the Exit 52 bridge over Sunrise Highway for Johnson — but never made it out of committee, according to records.

"Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson was a man who dedicated his life to service, both in uniform and in the community he loved," Martinez said in a statement. "Naming this bridge in his honor on Veterans Day is a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy of integrity and kindness should be remembered by all who pass through this route."

Johnson was born on Nov. 21, 1961 and graduated in 1984 from the Kings Point academy with a Bachelor of Science degree, according to a 2017 obituary, which did not provide his cause of death.

Following his graduation from Kings Point, Johnson developed "Navy Training plans for the Naval Landing Ship tank program, the Naval Reserve Ocean-going Mine Sweeper Program and the Naval Reserve Naval Embarked Advisory Teams programs," Hochul said.

He served as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed third mate as well as a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve, according to the obituary.

Johnson received an honorable discharge in 2001, the release from Hochul's office said, and worked as a civil engineer on the Sunrise Highway redevelopment project. He also worked for more than a decade for the New York City Housing Authority.

In a statement, state Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said of the entire legislative package: "These actions mark a significant milestone in our continued commitment to honoring and supporting America's heroes. The new signed legislation and executive orders will enhance the quality of supportive services for New York's veterans and their families, expand educational opportunities, and broaden access to essential benefits."