Mazi Pilip, Tom Suozzi trade barbs on immigration at dueling news conferences

Mazi Melesa Pilip, left, the Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District special election, is competing for the seat against Democrat Tom Suozzi. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Candice Ferrette

Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi, who are facing off in the Feb. 13 special election in the 3rd Congressional District, held dueling news conferences in Queens Thursday about federal immigration policy.

In her first news conference since announcing her candidacy last month, Pilip stood across the street from the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village, where nearly 1,000 migrants are living temporarily, and vowed to work to secure the southern border if elected.

“We have to secure our borders. That is our priority right now,” Pilip said to a small group of reporters.

Suozzi, who once held the 3rd Congressional seat, held his own press availability at the site shortly after Pilip's event concluded.

Suozzi in his remarks said Pilip was mimicking immigration talking points of national and local Republican Party “bosses.”

Pilip, a Nassau County legislator and an Ethiopian-born Israeli American, is competing with Suozzi in the Feb. 13 special election to fill the seat of expelled former GOP Rep. George Santos.

