Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton hold NY primary leads, poll says

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are the easy New York winners in their party’s respective primaries, and either Clinton or Bernie Sanders would top any of the Republican candidates in a general election, a Quinnipiac University poll said Thursday.

The poll on presidential candidates shows New York as decidedly Democratic, with either Clinton or Sanders winning in a head-to-head matchup versus Trump or any other Republican candidate. Some margins are as large as 2-to-1, the poll said.

The findings came in a telephone survey of 1,667 New York state voters from March 22 to 29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

Clinton and Trump each have home state advantages, according to the poll. Clinton was the U.S. senator from New York for eight years, and Trump is a New York City native.

Clinton tops Sanders, the senator from Vermont who is a Brooklyn native, 54 percent to 42 percent. Trump leads among Republicans with 56 percent, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas at 20 percent and Ohio Gov. John Kasich with 19 percent, according to the poll.

“The home-court advantage helps both party’s front-runners in the presidential primaries in New York,” said Maurice Carroll, assistant director of the poll.

The New York primary is April 19, with Democratic candidates chasing 291 delegates and Republicans chasing 95.