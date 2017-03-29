Poll: NYers like Andrew Cuomo, but not as president

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s battles with Republican President Donald Trump, the Republican Congress, the State Legislature and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are paying off with New York voters, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll found 52 percent of voters approve of the job Cuomo is doing. It was his best job-approval rating since December 2014, when his job approval was 58 percent.

Fifty-seven percent of voters surveyed said Cuomo should become a national leader and should challenge Trump because that would be good for New York.

The poll also found, however, that 53 percent of New York voters said Cuomo shouldn’t run for president in 2020; and 52 percent said he wouldn’t make a good president.

“Use the bully pulpit against President Donald Trump, governor, but stay out of Washington,” said Quinnipiac’s Maurice Carroll. “That’s the mixed message that New Yorkers have for Governor Andrew Cuomo.”