Poll: NYers like Cuomo but not for president

ALBANY -- A new poll shows New Yorkers still love Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

But as president? Not so much.

The Quinnipiac University poll finds 73 percent of New Yorkers approve of the job the Democrat is doing in Albany.

Even 69 percent of Republicans approve of Cuomo.

Just 36 percent of those polled want Cuomo to run for president in 2016. Another 30 percent weren't decided and 39 percent said he shouldn't run for president in 2016.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sixty-one percent believe Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would be a good president.

Fifty-four percent of New Yorkers also felt Clinton would make a better president than Cuomo.

The poll questioned 1,779 voters July 17 through Monday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points. -- AP