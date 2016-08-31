Poll: Donald Trump struggling with John Kasich, Ted Cruz backers

New York Republicans who supported either Ted Cruz or John Kasich aren’t rushing to embrace the party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

That might be part of the reason Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton, 52 percent to 34 percent, in New York in the Emerson College survey. The survey also found U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) holding a commanding 60 percent lead over Republican Wendy Long’s 23 percent.

To be sure, the number of voters who initially backed either Kasich, the Ohio governor, or Cruz, the Texas senator, that are included in the poll are too small to draw a statistically significant conclusion. But the numbers underscore the challenge Trump is having in unifying Republicans.

According to Emerson, just 25 percent of those who backed Kasich in the GOP primary say they now support Trump. About 49 percent of Kasich supporters favor Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.

Among those who initially favored Cruz, 52 percent now favor Trump, 33 percent Johnson and 16 percent Clinton.

(Trump easily won New York’s GOP primary in April, garnering 60 percent to Kasich’s 25 percent and Cruz’s 15 percent.)

Other tidbits from the Emerson poll: