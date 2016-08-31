Poll: Donald Trump struggling with John Kasich, Ted Cruz backers
New York Republicans who supported either Ted Cruz or John Kasich aren’t rushing to embrace the party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
That might be part of the reason Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton, 52 percent to 34 percent, in New York in the Emerson College survey. The survey also found U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) holding a commanding 60 percent lead over Republican Wendy Long’s 23 percent.
To be sure, the number of voters who initially backed either Kasich, the Ohio governor, or Cruz, the Texas senator, that are included in the poll are too small to draw a statistically significant conclusion. But the numbers underscore the challenge Trump is having in unifying Republicans.
According to Emerson, just 25 percent of those who backed Kasich in the GOP primary say they now support Trump. About 49 percent of Kasich supporters favor Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.
Among those who initially favored Cruz, 52 percent now favor Trump, 33 percent Johnson and 16 percent Clinton.
(Trump easily won New York’s GOP primary in April, garnering 60 percent to Kasich’s 25 percent and Cruz’s 15 percent.)
Other tidbits from the Emerson poll:
- Clinton and Trump voters appear to be locked in: Just 12 percent of Clinton supporters said they might change their minds; 11 percent Trump.
- Neither major candidate is well-liked, but Trump’s numbers are worse. About 49 percent of those surveyed said they had a favorable opinion of Clinton, 48 percent unfavorable. For Trump, it was 34 percent favorable, 64 percent unfavorable.
- Among those who initially favored Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 63 percent now back Clinton, 15 percent Trump.
- Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson is backed by 8 percent of voters; Green Party candidate Jill Stein by 4 percent.
- The poll of 800 likely New York voters was conducted from Aug. 28-30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.