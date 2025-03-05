WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used his first speech to Congress since returning to office to defend his fast-moving blitz of executive orders, all while encouraging the polarized body to unite behind his second-term vision.

"Our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again," Trump said Tuesday night in a roughly hour and 40 minute speech that drew standing ovations from Republicans and displays of protest from Democrats, many of whom held signs reading "Save Medicaid" and "Protect Veterans."

Lawmakers described a palpable tension in the chamber. Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat who has previously filed articles of impeachment against Trump, was removed from the chamber after shouting over Trump’s opening remarks. Several Democrats wore shirts that said "Resist" and others shouted "Jan. 6" when the President touted his support for law enforcement officers, referring to the Capitol Police officers attacked four years ago.

"I feel sad for our country," Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said in a text to Newsday after the speech. "I have never felt it so divided. There is a meanness that permeated the chamber tonight. The punch, counterpunch will never work. If we continue this ‘eye for an eye’ mentality, we will all end up blind. Our country needs some healing."

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville), in a social media post on X wrote that he was "frustrated to see my friends from across the aisle show they hate Trump so much that they couldn’t stand" for key parts of Trump’s speech including his nods to special guests.

Trump, meanwhile, delivered his own unscripted digs at Democrats, chiding them from the dais for not supporting parts of his agenda, or for not applauding certain parts of his speech, including when he referred to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a scion of the storied Kennedy clan.

"With the name Kennedy you would've thought everybody over here would have been cheering. How quickly they forget," Trump said.

Here are a few takeaways from Trump’s speech:

Economic message

Trump’s economic message during the speech focused mostly on long-term proposals like ramping up U.S. energy production and imposing foreign tariffs, but only briefly touched on the immediate concerns of consumers grappling with rising costs.

"Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families," Trump said.

The president blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the rising cost of eggs, which stem from bird flu outbreaks that led federal regulators to order the culling of impacted flocks of hens to prevent more outbreaks.

"Secretary, do a good job on that," Trump said referring to new Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Trump’s speech came hours after he authorized tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China that had previously been delayed, and as all three of those countries promised to enact retaliatory tariffs.

"There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re ok with that. It won’t be much," Trump said.

Retailers have said consumers will absorb the bulk of the cost of imported products.

Musk's role

Billionaire Elon Musk, the tech titan turned Trump adviser, was among the administration officials seated in the chamber and rode to the Capitol in the presidential motorcade, underscoring his prominence in Trump’s orbit.

Trump in his speech said Musk "headed" the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an assertion that came as the White House has struggled to define Musk’s position and authority over the newly formed job-cutting department.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly said Musk is simply a presidential adviser, and DOGE is run by a federal tech employee, Amy Gleason. Department of Justice lawyers have argued in federal court that Musk is not the official head of the agency amid questions about the transparency of the agency’s actions.

"He’s working very hard. He didn’t need this. He didn’t need this," Trump said of the owner of Tesla and Space X, two companies that receive billions in federal contracts.

When Trump declared in his speech "the rule of unelected bureaucrats is over," several House Democrats stood and pointed to Musk.

Honoring fallen officer

Trump invited Stephanie Diller, the widow of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, as a special guest to sit with first lady Melania Trump.

The president gave a nod to Jonathan Diller, of Massapequa Park — the 31-year-old officer and father who was killed last March while conducting a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens. The alleged shooter is awaiting trial on murder charges.

Trump called on Congress to pass legislation to make the death penalty "mandatory" for criminals convicted of murdering law enforcement officers.

"We’re going to make sure Ryan knows his dad was a true hero," Trump said, referring to Diller’s son.

Federal workers

Several Democratic lawmakers used the occasion to invite federal workers who have been terminated in the past month to spotlight the sweeping cuts implemented by the administration.

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) invited Ricky Sanchez, a U.S. Army veteran from Wantagh who served in Iraq, who was laid off from his job with the Department of Homeland Security last month. Gomez had worked for the agency for five years before accepting a promotion two-months ago, a move that ultimately meant he was swept up in layoffs of so-called probationary workers with less than a year in their position.

"He served our nation," Gillen said about Sanchez in an interview before Trump’s speech. "We're not looking at the human beings whose families are being destroyed by what's going on right now. I wanted him to be here, to be a symbol and to stand up for those families."

Sanchez said he hoped his appearance at the event would show that "veterans deserve better."

"I gain nothing from speaking out, all I want is to return to my job and be able to support my family," Sanchez said.

Trump in his speech defended his efforts to overhaul the federal workforce, saying his administration will "will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy."

Decorum?

The House of Representatives' historic chamber rocked with noise — whistles, cheers, chants, boos — throughout Trump’s lengthy address.

Throughout the speech, Republicans aggressively applauded their standard-bearer's punch lines while several Democrats at times chided him or shouted disapproval.

As Trump entered the chamber, one Democrat held up a sheet of paper with a hand written "This is Not Normal" — and a Republican ripped it out of her hand.

Many other Democrats held up round black signs with lettering saying "False," "Save Medicaid," "Protect Veterans" and "Musk Steals."

When Democrats raised objection to Trump's points, Republicans drowned them out with applause and chants of "USA! USA!"

LaLota joined in the applause for Trump, and at times so did Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) — notably when the young cancer survivor DJ Daniel was lifted up by his father.

But some Democrats sat quietly and grimly — including New York's Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Glen Cove — as a dozen or so others began leaving before Trump finished his speech.

Trump’s sales pitch

Trump’s speech touched on familiar themes from his campaign stump speeches — but amid the pledges to continue his hard-line immigration policies and to pursue an America First brand of foreign policy, he offered more sweeping rhetoric.

"We are going to forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic and most dominant civilization ever to exist," Trump said.

Invoking his Inauguration speech, Trump capped off his Tuesday speech by asserting: "The golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before."