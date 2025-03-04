President Donald Trump to lay out his plans before joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, speaking to lawmakers and the nation about his second-term vision that has so far been executed through executive orders and unilateral actions in his first month back in office.

Trump has signed more than 70 executive orders since taking office on Jan. 20 — from declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border to establishing the government workforce cutting agency DOGE. But to enact other sweeping parts of his second-term agenda, including a revamp of his 2017 tax plan, he’ll need the Republican-controlled U.S. House and U.S. Senate to pass legislation.

While presidents typically use their annual address to Congress to appeal to lawmakers for bipartisan support, Trump enjoys control of both chambers and a Supreme Court stacked with three of his appointees. So he’s unlikely to think he needs to make such requests, said Christopher Malone, a professor of political science at Farmingdale State College.

"It will be ‘The Trump Show 2.0’," said Malone, noting that the former reality TV star has the penchant for including "made-for-TV" moments in his speeches. "He won the popular vote ... he has both chambers of Congress, he has a 6-to-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, there is no reason in his mind that he needs to compromise with anyone in Washington."

Here are three things to watch during Tuesday’s speech:

What is the economic message?

Trump’s economic message since taking office has so far centered on his vows to enact tariffs on foreign goods. But recent economic data show Americans remain nervous about inflation and their own day-to-day spending.

Consumer confidence in the economy dipped 7 points in February, the largest month-to-month dip since August 2021, according to The Conference Board, the business nonprofit that has been tracking consumer spending attitudes since 1916.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, asked about the consumer confidence figures during an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation," said Trump will soon be appointing an "affordability czar."

"I can tell you that we are working to get these prices down every day," Bessent said.

Who will be in the audience?

Presidential speeches to Congress are known to draw surprise guests. Last year, expelled Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), showed up to then-President Joe Biden’s final State of the Union address, watching from the well of the chamber.

Lawmakers also bring guests. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the senate minority leader, said he is bringing Emma Larson, a 12-year-old from Long Island with a rare genetic disorder whose condition improved after she participated in a clinical study conducted at Cold Spring Harbor National Laboratory. The laboratory, which receives funding through the National Institutes of Health, has been bracing for cuts as the Trump Administration has moved to cut NIH funding.

Schumer is also bringing Ruby Chen, the mother of 19-year-old Itay Chen, who was killed by Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, and Orna Neutra, mother of 21-year-old Plainview native and Israeli soldier Omer Neutra, who was also killed in the attacks.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) is bringing Neutra’s father, Ronen Neutra, who has called for his son’s body to be released from captivity.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) will bring Andy Ansbro, president of the FDNY’s largest union, the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) is bringing his father, William Garbarino.

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) will bring Ricky Sanchez, a military veteran from Long Island who was one of more than 100 "probationary staffers" fired from their jobs at the Department of Homeland Security last month. Sanchez was let go "despite his protected veteran status," according to Gillen's office.

How will Democrats respond?

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D- Mich.) will deliver the Democratic Party’s response to Trump’s speech.

Slotkin, a former congresswoman elected to the Senate this fall, has been described as a rising star within the party, after she flipped a Republican House seat in 2018 and won her Senate seat in a battleground state won by Trump last November.

"The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country," Slotkin said in a statement.

With Bahar Ostadan