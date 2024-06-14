Early voting for Democratic primary voters begins Saturday, runs for 9 days

ALBANY — Early primary voting begins Saturday statewide and will continue for nine days before the traditional primary Election Day on June 25.

In a primary with potential implications on control of Congress, Democrats Nancy Goroff and John Avlon are vying for the party nomination in the 1st Congressional District to take on first-term Rep. Nick LaLota, a Republican, in November.

Primary voters also will cast ballots in five Democratic races for state Senate and Assembly in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Town Democratic primaries are also scheduled in Riverhead and on Shelter Island. There are no Republican primaries.

Here are some facts about early voting:

When is the early election period this year?

Early voting begins Saturday and extends through Sunday, June 23.

Who can vote?

Primaries are for registered voters who are enrolled in a political party. This year, only Democrats have primaries.

Any eligible voter may vote at any early polling place in their county. Wherever in the county a voter seeks to cast an early ballot, the voter will be provided a ballot that contains only the races for which they are eligible to vote, based on their residence.

On the traditional primary day, June 25, voters must cast ballots at their designated polling site. A voter may look up his or her voting sites at: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

A New Yorker may register to vote at his or her local board of elections or at most state agencies on any business day. But to be eligible to vote in the primary, prospective voters must have their application for registration received by their local board of elections no later than Saturday.

A voter seeking to change his or her party’s enrollment for the primary must have submitted an application to change party enrollment at their local board of elections no later than Feb. 14, according to the state Board of Elections.

Where are early voting sites?

Early voting sites have different hours of operation on different days. Primary voting sites may not be the same as a voter’s assigned polling place in November general elections.

In Nassau County, early voting sites are the Freeport Recreation Center, the Glen Cove City Hall, Hempstead Recreation Center/Kennedy Park, Nassau County Board of Elections office in Mineola, Plainview Mid-Island Y JCC, Port Washington Public Library, Rockville Mill River LP in Rockville Centre, and the Yes We can Community Center in Westbury

In Suffolk County, the early voting sites are at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai, Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingdale, Suffolk County Board of Elections office in Yaphank, Manorville Fire Department, Robert Reid Recreation Center in Shoreham, Greenlawn Fire Department, Huntington Library Station Branch in Huntington Station, Dix Hills Fire Department, Kings Park High School, Nesconset Elementary School, Riverhead Town Hall, Shelter Island Youth Recreation Center, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach, State University of New York at Stony Brook in Southampton at the Student Activity Center, Windmill Village in East Hampton and the Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic.

When are early voting polls open?

In Nassau County, early voting sites will be open:

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday and Thursday the county Board of Elections office will remain open for voting until 8 p.m.

In Suffolk County, early voting sites will be open:

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday from Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 21, from Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where may I get more information?

For Nassau County voters: https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/566/Board-of-Elections and by calling 516-571-VOTE (8683).

For Suffolk County voters: https://suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE or by calling 631-852-4500.