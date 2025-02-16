Protesters call for Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Several hundred protesters gathered in lower Manhattan on Sunday to call for Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office.

The demands come amid growing criticism that Adams is beholden to President Donald Trump’s political agenda after the Department of Justice dismissed corruption charges against him in exchange for help with immigration enforcement.

“This is an emergency,” shouted Alicé Nascimento, political director with New York Communities for Change. “The mayor of the most important city in the world is being held hostage by Donald Trump.”

Adams reached an agreement with the Trump administration last week, which in part includes an executive order to reinstate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement into the city’s long-plagued Rikers Island jail. On Friday, border czar Tom Homan appeared side-by-side with Adams to announce the agreement on the TV program "Fox & Friends," where he issued a loud warning to the mayor.

“If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?’” Homan said.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Danielle Sassoon resigned this week after refusing to drop criminal charges against Adams. Several other high-ranking officials joined her.

“We have a mayor who’s compromised … He’s deciding things in his own self-interest instead of the interest of all New Yorkers,” Assemb. Harvey Epstein (D-Manhattan) said to the crowd of protesters on Sunday.

“He must be removed from office.”

New Yorkers gathered across the street from City Hall holding signs that read: “In America no one is above the law,” and, “Make bribery and corruption illegal again.”

Earlier this month, Adams directed city employees who “reasonably feel threatened” to allow ICE officers into schools, homeless shelters, hospitals and other municipal buildings — despite a decade-old so-called “sanctuary city” law requiring employees to refuse cooperation with ICE in almost every circumstance.

Traci Parks, 64, of Brooklyn said cooperating with ICE will “terrorize children, separate families, and make people scared.”

Joan Boyle, 85, of Manhattan agreed. “They’ll be deporting people who shouldn’t even be questioned … They’ll be sending ordinary immigrants home in order to make their numbers look good, and now Eric Adams is opening the door for them,” she said.

Adams spoke at a Queens church for a Black History Month service on Sunday morning. Asked by a reporter about the protest calling for his resignation, Adams said: “There are 8.3 million in this city. Are there going to be 8.3 million people there?”

With James Carbone



