Rankings: Fitzpatrick is LI's most conservative, Lavine most liberal

Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick is Long Island’s most conservative state legislator and Assemb. Charles Lavine the most liberal, at least according to the Conservative Party of New York State.

Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) scored an 84 (out of 100) on the party’s annual scorecard, based on 25 votes in the Assembly in the 2015 session. That was the highest for any Long Islander – though, unlike previous years, Fitzpatrick didn’t score the highest statewide. This year, that distinction went to Assemb. Bill Nojay (R-Rochester) with a 96.

Lavine (D-Glen Cove) scored a 12, which tied for the lowest (or most liberal) score statewide.

The were no real surprises in the scorecard, with most Democrats getting low marks from the party and Republicans high marks. Here are links to the bills used to assess the Assembly and Senate.

And here are the scores for the Long Island delegation:

Senate

Nassau

Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City) ….72.

Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset) ... 72.

Jack Martins (R-Mineola) ... 68.

Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) ... 72.

Michael Venditto (R-Oyster Bay) ... 72.

Suffolk

Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) ... 76.

Tom Croci (R-Sayville) ... 76.

John Flanagan (R-East Northport) ... 72.

Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) ... 72.

Assembly

Nassau

Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook) ... 72.

Earlene Hooper (D-Hempstead) ... 16.

Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) ... 20.

Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) ... 12.

David McDonough (R-Merrick) ... 76.

Thomas McKevitt (R-East Meadow) ... 76.

Michael Montesano (R-Glen Head) ... 72.

Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square) ... 80.

Joseph Saladino (R-Massapequa) ... 64.

Michelle Schimel (D-Great Neck) ... 20.

Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) ... 16.



Suffolk

Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) ... 16.

Michael Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) ... 84.

Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) ... 76.

Alfred Graf (R-Holbrook) ... 80.

Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) ... 16.

Chad Lupinacci (R-Huntington Station) ... 72.

Dean Murray (R-East Patchogue) ... 80.

Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) ... 72.

Andrew Raia (R-Huntington) ... 64.

Philip Ramos (D-Brentwood) ... 16.

Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) ... 20.