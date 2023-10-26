D'Esposito: Motion to expel George Santos coming to House floor

WASHINGTON — A motion to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress could be brought up on the House floor for a vote as soon as next week, according to its sponsor, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito.

The decision by D’Esposito (R-Island Park) to move ahead on the expulsion comes as the House reopens for business after a three-week intraparty struggle over electing a new speaker and a day before Santos (R-Nassau-Queens) faces a much-anticipated court appearance Friday.

D’Esposito said he would discuss the timing of a vote on the motion with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), elected Wednesday to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Under House rules, a vote on a motion to expel must be held within two legislative days after its sponsor notifies the chair of his intent to raise the question regarding his privileged resolution. Two-thirds of the House must vote for the expulsion for it to happen.

On Wednesday, D’Esposito said he might file that notice as soon as Thursday, but on Thursday his spokesman said D’Esposito now is more likely to file it next week.

D’Esposito filed a resolution to expel Santos on Oct. 11, but the House could not operate without an elected speaker.

The indictment in May charged Santos with ripping off political donors, fraudulently taking unemployment benefits and lying on his congressional financial disclosure forms.

The new charges allege Santos stole people's identities, made charges on donors' credit cards without authorization, lied to the FEC, inflated reported campaign receipts with nonexistent loans and fabricated or stole donations.

Santos has denied the charges and vowed to fight them in court.

His aides did not respond to a request for comment.