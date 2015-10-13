Reps. Rice, Maloney endorse Throne-Holst for Congress

Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst has picked up the backing of Democratic Reps. Kathleen Rice and Carolyn Maloney, in her bid to challenge Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin in the 1st Congressional District next year.

Rice, of Garden City, praised Throne-Holst for her “terrific work ethic and pragmatic governing style that will translate well in Congress.” Maloney, of Manhattan, said Throne-Holst would “fight for wallet issues confronting the middle class.”

Rice and Maloney joined Democratic Reps. Steve Israel, Joseph Crowley, and former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy in backing Throne-Holst.

Throne-Holst said Rice and Maloney have shown “how important it is to listen to your constituents and govern with conviction.”

Throne-Holst is vying for the nomination against Democrat David Calone, a venture capitalist and chairman of the Suffolk County Planning Commission.