Robert Zimmerman endorses Charles Lavine for Nassau executive

Democratic National Committeeman Robert Zimmerman on Wednesday became the latest prominent party member to split from Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs in this year’s county executive primary.

Zimmerman, of Great Neck, announced in a statement that he is endorsing Assemb. Charles Lavine for county executive over County Legis. Laura Curran, the choice of Jacobs and the county party’s executive committee.

“Chuck has a strong vision to restore integrity to Nassau County government,” Zimmerman said. “He’s been a fierce advocate for reform and transparency throughout his career, and I’m proud to consider him a longtime friend.”

Lavine, of Glen Cove, has so far gotten the endorsements of former Democratic congressmen Gary Ackerman and Steve Israel, as well as the Assembly’s Democratic leaders.

Curran, of Baldwin, has the backing of the county party as well as State Sens. John Brooks and Todd Kaminsky, and several prominent labor unions.

County Comptroller George Maragos, who left the Republican Party in the fall, is also running for county executive as a Democrat. He has announced the endorsements of several local community and civic leaders.