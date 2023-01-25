George Santos deflects questions about changes to campaign filings

Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) on Wednesday deflected questions about why his campaign had amended federal campaign finance filings to reflect that he no longer was the source of a $500,000 loan to his campaign.

Asked to explain the changes to his filings with the Federal Election Commission, Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill that he did not “touch” the filings.

Instead, he placed responsibility on his campaign staff.

“Let’s make it very clear, I don't amend anything, I don't touch any of my FEC stuff, right?” Santos said.

“So don't be disingenuous and report that I did because you know that every campaign hires fiduciaries," Santos said. "So, I'm not aware of that answer and we'll have an answer for the press regarding the amendments.”

In filings submitted last year to the FEC, Santos checked a box on his campaign disclosures attesting that a $500,000 loan to his campaign stemmed from "Personal Funds of the Candidate."

In a new filing dated Tuesday, Santos left that box unchecked.

Santos, trailed by reporters as he left a closed door House GOP Conference meeting Wednesday, did not answer questions about the source of the $500,000 loan to his campaign.

Santos is the subject of county, state and federal probes after admitting last month to fabricating major parts of his resume including his education and work experience.

Joe Murray, his campaign lawyer, told Newsday Tuesday: “Due to the FEC complaints it would be inappropriate to comment on an open investigation.”

Naysa Woomer, a spokeswoman for his congressional office, did not respond to a request for comment night.

In his new filing, Santos lists a balance of $130,000 in outstanding loans that came from personal funds, and $500,000 that was not from personal funds.

In a filing on Dec. 8, he listed having a $630,000 outstanding balance on loans from personal funds.

In both filings he attested to having paid off $31,250 in additional campaign loans, $25,050 of which came from personal funds.

Earlier this month, a watchdog group filed a complaint with the FEC Commissionurging it to open an investigation into questions about Santos’ campaign fundraising, loans and expenditures.

The complaint, by the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit, alleges Santos hid the true sources of funds he lent his campaign, misrepresented the campaign’s spending and used its funds for personal expenses.

The complaint alleges that Santos acted as a straw donor for unknown others for $705,000 in loans he made to his campaign finance committees, despite his statements that he drew it from his salary and dividends from his firm Devolder LLC.

“The available information indicates that Santos and other unknown persons engaged in a scheme to provide illegal contributions to Santos’ campaign,” the complaint said.

“These unknown persons provided money to Santos disguised as income from his wholly owned entity Devolder LLC,” it said.

Santos also told reporters Wednesday he was busy taking care of requests from districts in the Third Congressional District, which covers portions of Nassau County and Queens.

“We’re taking in many great requests … We’re getting a lot of requests for academies, for the military academies. So, I'm pretty excited about the job,” Santos said.