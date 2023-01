Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) faced various allegations before even taking office, after reports surfaced that he lied on his resume and questions were raised about his campaign finances. See Newsday's coverage on Santos here.