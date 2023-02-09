George Santos expulsion resolution filed by House Democrats

WASHINGTON — A group of House Democrats on Thursday filed a resolution calling for Rep. George Santos’ expulsion from Congress, in the first legislative effort to remove the embattled first-term lawmaker.

The resolution, sponsored by Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Becca Balint of Vermont and Eric Sorensen of Illinois, calls on the House to expel Santos under a provision in the U.S. Constitution that allows both the House and Senate to “punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour.”

“His constituents want him expelled, they want him gone and so he should resign,” Garcia told reporters at a news conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The Democrats' expulsion resolution would appear to be a long shot.

Expulsion requires a two-thirds vote of members who are present and voting.

Republicans have a 222-212 majority in the House, with one vacancy.

The resolution was introduced two days after a busload of constituents from New York’s Third Congressional District delivered a petition to Santos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders calling for Santos to be expelled.

The resolution first must be taken up by the House Ethics Committee, which has five Republican members and five Democrats.

McCarthy has resisted calls to expel Santos, telling reporters the Ethics Committee process must be allowed to play out.

Santos, the subject of county, state and federal probes into his campaign finances, ignored questions about the resolution from reporters outside his congressional office.

Santos did respond when asked by Newsday if he attended a classified House hearing Thursday morning on China’s intercepted surveillance balloon.

“I chose not to go," Santos said. "I know how I stand on China. I did not need a classified briefing to change my opinion on what China stands for, for this country.”

Several lawmakers, including Garcia, had raised concerns about the possibility of Santos attending the briefing, which was for all House members, as he faces probes over the source of $700,000 he initially said he had lent his campaign for Congress.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday told CNN he was “OK” with Santos attending the classified hearing.