Source: George Santos expected to face federal criminal charges Wednesday

Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), who has been under the microscope for fabricating tales about his personal and professional history, is expected to face federal criminal charges and could appear in court as early as Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice have been investigating Santos’ campaign filings and private business dealings, although the details of the charges weren’t immediately available Tuesday night.

The charges, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, were sealed as of Tuesday, according to CNN, which first reported on the charges. Santos could appear in federal court as early as Wednesday, according to CNN.

Santos and his attorney, Joe Murray, did not immediately respond to requests for comment last night.

The Associated Press reported that, when reached on Tuesday, Santos said, "This is news to me."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Nassau District Attorney’s office, which has been reportedly working alongside federal prosecutors, did not respond to requests for comment.

Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the November general election in the Third Congressional District, which straddles portions of Nassau and Queens counties.

Santos came under scrutiny after a report by The New York Times that found discrepancies in his resume and the biography he touted on the campaign trail.

Santos acknowledged lying about his resume, including assertions he had graduated from Baruch College and attended New York University.

But he maintained his innocence regarding other allegations, such as his assertions he wqs the descendant of Jewish Holocaust survivors.

Since then, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, the House Ethics Committee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Elections Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly have launched investigations into him.

Officials in the office of state Attorney General Letitia James also have said they were “looking into a number of issues” surrounding Santos.

Santos told Newsday last month he would cooperate with investigators, saying he only had been contacted by the House Ethics Committee.

“I look very much forward to the investigations wrapping up on the House side and to be able to come out of it on the other side and show people that speculation is not fact," Santos said in his congressional office in Washington, D.C.

Federal prosecutors have been looking into public filings by Santos amid questions about the source of his wealth, ABC News first reported on Tuesday. He listed a massive increase in salary in 2022 and said he owned assets worth between $2.6 million and $11.2 million.

Authorities also are interested in how Santos' income seemed to fluctuate significantly from his campaign in 2020 when he only reported some $55,000 in income to reporting millions of dollars in assets during his second run for office, according to news reports.

Investigators also have focused on a loan of more than $700,000 he made to his campaign, according to a Washington Post story that quoted people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Campaign Legal Center, a watchdog group, filed a formal complaint with the FEC, alleging Santos hid the true sources of money he lent his campaign, misrepresented campaign spending and illegally used campaign money for personal expenses.

The House Ethics Committee said in March it had begun an investigation into Santos to determine if he violated laws governing campaign finance, financial disclosure, conflict of interest and sexual misconduct.

Told Tuesday about reports of a potential indictment of Santos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has faced calls from Nassau Republicans and Democrats alike to expel Santos, told reporters he would not ask Santos to resign.

McCarthy cited the example of Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), who was indicted on a charge of corruption although prosecutors dropped the charges after a mistrial.

"He's the chairman of a committee today," McCarthy said of Menendez, "so I think in America, you're innocent until proven guilty."

But Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-Island Park), a fellow first-term lawmaker, repeated his calls for Santos to resign.

"As a retired NYPD Detective, I am confident the justice system will fully reveal Congressman Santos' long history of deceit, and I once again call on this serial fraudster to resign from office," D'Esposito said in a statement.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who served three terms representing the Third Congressional District before stepping down to run for governor last year, said in a statement: "I trust the legal process will bring justice to those Santos has harmed and will be closely monitoring the events as they unfold."

Suozzi has been mentioned as a possible candidate to take Santos' place if indicted and removed from Congress

Zimmerman, of Great Neck, who has been mentioned as another potential Democratic candidate for the seat, said in a statement last night, "If Republicans in the House fail to move for his immediate expulsion, they will be accomplices to his crimes."

Nassau Republican Chairman Joe Cairo has repeatedly said the party will not endorse Santos' reelection bid.

A spokesman for the county party said Tuesday night Cairo would hold off on commenting until the charges against were official. Cairo said last week he continued to field numerous inquiries from Republicans interested in the seat.