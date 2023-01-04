George Santos says he plans to be sworn in, despite calls to step aside

WASHINGTON — Incoming Rep. George Santos arrived at his congressional office Wednesday morning, asserting that he planned to be sworn in despite the growing number of calls for him to step aside.

Santos (R-Queens/Nassau) accompanied by two aides, hurried into his office in the Longworth House Office Building, but responded briefly to questions shouted by reporters before shutting the door.

The embattled politician, the subject of county, state, and federal probes, answered “yes” to reporters' questions about whether he still planned to be sworn in.

Santos said he had spoken to House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, and planned to continue supporting McCarthy's bid to become the next speaker of the House.

Santos did not respond when asked about calls from voters in the Third Congressional District to step down.

Santos has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism after a New York Times investigation last month revealed he fabricated key parts of his biography, including his education and work experience.

Santos has since admitted lying about having graduated from Baruch College and New York University and acknowledged he never worked directly for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as he once had asserted on his campaign website.

Subsequent reporting has raised questions about Santos’ statements that his grandparents were Jews who fled to Brazil to escape the Holocaust.

Santos has since said he only identified as “Jew-ish.”

House members had been scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday.

The swearing-in was delayed after McCarthy failed to get the necessary GOP votes needed to become Speaker. House proceedings for the newest session of Congress cannot move forward until a Speaker is elected.

McCarthy's office did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday about whether he had indeed spoken to Santos.

Santos also launched his congressional website, but his biography offers only vague statements about his work background compared with the specifics he once touted on his campaign website.

“George perused (sic) a long path to success, starting in import & export sales, customer service, corporate Hospitality to building an extensive capital markets career covering real estate, bio-tech, M&A, capital introduction for Private Equity firms and managing General Partner and Limited Partner relations,” his website states.

Questions continue to arise about the source of Santos’ income and his ability to loan his campaign $700,000.

He reported receiving a salary of $750,000 in his federal candidate finance disclosure forms for 2022 — a substantial increase from the $5,000 in compensation he reported in 2020.

In the 2022 filing, Santos reported his income stemmed from the Devolder Organization, a private firm registered in Florida which he said was valued between $1 million and $5 million.

He previously stated on his campaign website that the firm was owned by his family and oversaw $80 million in assets — an assertion that since has been deleted from his website.

Santos’ congressional website also inaccurately stated in a news release posted Tuesday night that he already had been sworn in and was “added to the rolls of the House upon executing the oath of office.”

By Wednesday morning the release had been modified to delete all references to being sworn in.