George Santos ignores reporter questions about probes

WASHINGTON — Hours before he was set to be sworn in as a new House member, incoming Rep. George Santos (R-Queens/Nassau) ignored questions Tuesday about the growing number of calls for him to resign.

Santos entered his congressional office shortly after 11 a.m., but did not respond to questions shouted by reporters.

As members of Congress prepared to be sworn in on Tuesday, Santos (R-Queens/Nassau) continued to remain largely out of sight Tuesday morning, shutting the door after he entered the office with his staff.

Santos is the subject of county, state and federal investigations into his campaign finances.

With the exception of a handful of interviews, Santos has remained out of public sight after a New York Times investigation last month revealed he lied about his biography.

Santos had said he graduated from schools he later confessed to never attending, and that he had worked for financial firms that have no record of his employment.

“A disgrace to America,” said a female passerby who snapped a photo of Santos’ office on her phone Tuesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, a framed photo of a statue of former Republican President Ronald Reagan was left leaning against the door of Santos' office door in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Hours before lawmakers were scheduled to be sworn into office, McCarthy (R-Calif.) had yet to secure the necessary votes to become Speaker.

Santos’ low visibility around Capitol Hill stood in contrast to other newly elected members of the Long Island delegation who took to social media to document their arrival for Tuesday’s swearing in.

Incoming Reps. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) and Nick LaLota (R- Hauppauge), who also have offices in share offices in the Longworth building, both been critical of Santos, a fellow freshman.

LaLota has called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos.