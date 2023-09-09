Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes ends run for Congress

The former Olympic figure skating champion Sarah Hughes announced she won’t seek to unseat Island Park Republican Anthony D’Esposito in New York’s 4th Congressional District, according to posts Friday to X.

Hughes, who grew up in Great Neck, said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "For those interested, I have decided not to run for Congress at this time."

"Like many Americans, I have become increasingly frustrated with the state of our politics and politicians over the last several years," she wrote. "I will continue to advocate for reducing healthcare costs, promoting the effective use of our tax dollars, and implementing pro-growth and innovative economic policies for our country."

Campaign filings showed in May that Hughes, a Democrat, was entering the race to unseat D'Esposito, a former police detective. The district comprises most of the Town of Hempstead.

Neither Hughes nor D'Esposito could immediately be reached Saturday afternoon.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hughes won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Check back for updates to this developing story.