Sarah Palin supports John Gomez in LI congressional race

Sarah Palin is lending her support to businessman John Gomez and former FBI special agent Michael Grimm to represent New Yorkers in Congress.

Gomez is running against incumbent Rep. Steven Israel (D-Huntington) in New York's 2nd Congressional District, on western Long Island. Gomez also has been endorsed by conservative television talk show host Sean Hannity.

Grimm is trying to unseat Rep. Michael McMahon in the 13th congressional district, which includes Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn.

Palin says Gomez is dedicated to "core principles of limited government and fiscal responsibility." And she says Grimm will represent New Yorkers with "integrity and courage."

Palin announced her endorsement of the Republican Party candidates on a Facebook posting Wednesday.