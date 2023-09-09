Chuck Schumer girds for fight over spending bills

WASHINGTON — Amid the often-divisive partisan politics of Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week touted an anomaly: the Senate Appropriations Committee had passed a dozen bills to fund the government with broad bipartisan support. The 29-member panel passed seven of the 12 appropriations bills unanimously and the rest with four or fewer no votes, putting the Senate on a rare path of debating appropriations under regular order instead of bundling everything into a massive omnibus bill. Schumer said he will bring three of the spending bills to the floor for debate and amendments as soon as Monday, a key step in the expected struggle between the Senate and House over next year’s spending. Schumer, a New Yorker who often has acted a partisan Democrat during his more than four decades in Congress, highlighted that accomplishment to tout his pragmatic embrace of bipartisanship, at least for keeping the government open and funded through 2024. “As we all know, government funding is set to expire on September 30th. By the end of this month, the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans, all must get on the same page about keeping the government open and avoiding a pointless shutdown,” he said last week. “To accomplish that,” Schumer added, “the answer is very simple: all sides must work together, in good faith, without engaging in extremist or all-or-nothing tactics.” Yet he also took aim at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus that is using its clout to try to cut back federal spending, root out liberal policies and defend former President Donald Trump. Schumer contrasted Senate Republican cooperation with House Republicans who have passed appropriations bills without a single Democratic vote and the Freedom Caucus that he said is bent on forcing a shutdown if it does not get its priories passed. “The idea is for both parties to work together,” Schumer said, “not one party, particularly a party governed by an extreme thirty or forty members, filling out a wish list that they know can’t pass — can’t do that.” Over the next three weeks, members of Congress will face the daunting task of passing a short-term extension of current spending to keep the government open past Sept. 30 as they weigh what level of appropriations and which programs to pass for 2024. They also must respond to a White House request for supplemental spending of $40 billion — $24 billion for Ukraine, $12 billion for disaster relief and wildfire firefighter pay, and $4 billion for border enforcement, migration and fentanyl abuse. Some lawmakers propose to cut it back or break it up. As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently put it: “It’s a mess.” Schumer loves deal making, say those who know him well, and he will do what he needs to do to get it done. Ten years ago, for example, Schumer agreed to add $30 billion to a massive immigration overhaul package to beef up the border — doubling the number of border agents to 40,000, completing a 700-mile fence and adding drones, sensors and other technologies — to win Republican support. That legislation passed the Senate with a filibuster-proof 68 votes that included 14 Republicans. But House Republicans refused to take it up because they did not trust the Obama administration to implement the bill’s border measures, and it died. Now, on the short-term spending, appropriations and supplemental bills, Schumer often acknowledges he has embraced bipartisanship because he must. Senate Democrats have a one-vote majority and need nine Republicans to end a filibuster. And House Republicans can lose only four votes from their narrow majority without turning to Democrats for votes. Schumer last week acknowledged his slim majority led him to make sure the process would be bipartisan and that it would address senators' most pressing priorities to give them some buy-in on the process and final result. The Senate Appropriations Committee, co-chaired by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.), also was able to complete its work because most senators from both parties agree with the 2024 spending level of about $1.59 trillion established in the debt limit deal and legislation enacted in June. Schumer also has developed a pragmatic relationship with McConnell — and both back the hefty defense supplemental for Ukraine. “Mitch and Chuck are really working well together,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who serves on the Budget and Finance committees. Still, Schumer acknowledged, “None of this will be easy either. The bills will require a lot of work and compromise.” G. William Hoagland, vice president of the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center and a former Republican Senate staffer on the budget and appropriations, assessed Schumer: “He's worked in a very positive manner here to maintain some form of civility and bipartisanship in the Senate.” The outcome of Senate-House skirmishing over these fiscal issues could depend more on what McCarthy decides he can do than on Schumer’s bipartisan schmoozing, experts said. “The situation fundamentally turns on McCarthy’s choices more than on Schumer,” said Princeton political science professor Frances Lee. “Schumer to a great extent is at the mercy of what McCarthy is willing and able to do in the House,” she said. That is because a large bloc of House Republicans voted against the debt limit legislation when it passed and the GOP House majority remains divided on it, depriving McCarthy of a working majority on fiscal matters and weakening his bargaining position, Lee said. House Appropriations Committee Republicans began by setting an overall spending level of $1.47 trillion, nearly $120 billion less than the amount that McCarthy and President Joe Biden agreed to in the debt limit deal. Most House Republicans say it is time to rein in the high levels of COVID-19 spending, which they blame for the rise in inflation. But the House committee, experts said, has had a tough time passing spending bills and only Republicans have voted for those that have passed — after adding social riders such as blocking transsexual care and abortion while cutting for the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Head Start and other programs and adding expansions of gun rights. Schumer has criticized those riders, and likely will try to strike them when appropriations legislation passed by each chamber goes to conference to resolve differences between the two versions. Mixed into the fight over federal funding is the drive by key conservative Republicans to open an impeachment investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden. McCarthy defended the lower level of spending and has urged his caucus to pass a short-term spending bill, known as a continuing resolution or CR, to allow more time to work on appropriations and avoid impeding a Biden impeachment probe with a government shutdown. “I would actually like to have a short-term CR, only to make our arguments stronger,” McCarthy said on Fox Business News two weeks ago. “But if we're able to pass our appropriation bills, we're in a stronger position to remove those Pelosi policies that are locked into law right now, the wokeism, the overspending, the nonsecurity of this border,” McCarthy said, referring to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Still, the push for a spending extension also could hit a speed bump. Last month, the Freedom Caucus said it opposed any stopgap funding bill unless it addresses border security, the “weaponization” of the Justice Department and “woke” policies at the Pentagon. Democrats said they would not accept those conditions. “He’s going to have a rough time implementing it, but I hope he sticks to his guns,” Schumer said McCarthy’s attempts to pass a short-term spending deal in the House. Hoagland predicted a tough standoff, with a shutdown possible. “I think this really comes down to almost a game of chicken between the Senate and the House,” he said.

WASHINGTON — Amid the often-divisive partisan politics of Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week touted an anomaly: the Senate Appropriations Committee had passed a dozen bills to fund the government with broad bipartisan support.

The 29-member panel passed seven of the 12 appropriations bills unanimously and the rest with four or fewer no votes, putting the Senate on a rare path of debating appropriations under regular order instead of bundling everything into a massive omnibus bill.

Schumer said he will bring three of the spending bills to the floor for debate and amendments as soon as Monday, a key step in the expected struggle between the Senate and House over next year’s spending.

Schumer, a New Yorker who often has acted a partisan Democrat during his more than four decades in Congress, highlighted that accomplishment to tout his pragmatic embrace of bipartisanship, at least for keeping the government open and funded through 2024.

WHAT TO KNOW Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) last week touted an anomaly in deeply partisan Washington: Appropriations Committee members had passed a dozen bills to fund the government with broad bipartisan support.

(D-NY) last week touted an anomaly in deeply partisan Washington: Appropriations Committee members had passed a dozen bills to fund the government with broad bipartisan support. Over the next three weeks , members of Congress will face the daunting task of passing a short-term extension of current spending to keep the government open past Sept. 30.

, members of Congress will face the daunting task of passing a short-term extension of current spending to keep the government open past Sept. 30. They also must deal with a White House request for supplemental spending of $40 billion, although some lawmakers want to cut the package back or break it up. As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put it: “It’s a mess.”

“As we all know, government funding is set to expire on September 30th. By the end of this month, the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans, all must get on the same page about keeping the government open and avoiding a pointless shutdown,” he said last week.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“To accomplish that,” Schumer added, “the answer is very simple: all sides must work together, in good faith, without engaging in extremist or all-or-nothing tactics.”

Yet he also took aim at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus that is using its clout to try to cut back federal spending, root out liberal policies and defend former President Donald Trump.

Schumer contrasted Senate Republican cooperation with House Republicans who have passed appropriations bills without a single Democratic vote and the Freedom Caucus that he said is bent on forcing a shutdown if it does not get its priories passed.

“The idea is for both parties to work together,” Schumer said, “not one party, particularly a party governed by an extreme thirty or forty members, filling out a wish list that they know can’t pass — can’t do that.”

Over the next three weeks, members of Congress will face the daunting task of passing a short-term extension of current spending to keep the government open past Sept. 30 as they weigh what level of appropriations and which programs to pass for 2024.

They also must respond to a White House request for supplemental spending of $40 billion — $24 billion for Ukraine, $12 billion for disaster relief and wildfire firefighter pay, and $4 billion for border enforcement, migration and fentanyl abuse. Some lawmakers propose to cut it back or break it up.

As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently put it: “It’s a mess.”

Schumer’s strategy

Schumer loves deal making, say those who know him well, and he will do what he needs to do to get it done.

Ten years ago, for example, Schumer agreed to add $30 billion to a massive immigration overhaul package to beef up the border — doubling the number of border agents to 40,000, completing a 700-mile fence and adding drones, sensors and other technologies — to win Republican support.

That legislation passed the Senate with a filibuster-proof 68 votes that included 14 Republicans. But House Republicans refused to take it up because they did not trust the Obama administration to implement the bill’s border measures, and it died.

Now, on the short-term spending, appropriations and supplemental bills, Schumer often acknowledges he has embraced bipartisanship because he must.

Senate Democrats have a one-vote majority and need nine Republicans to end a filibuster. And House Republicans can lose only four votes from their narrow majority without turning to Democrats for votes.

Schumer last week acknowledged his slim majority led him to make sure the process would be bipartisan and that it would address senators' most pressing priorities to give them some buy-in on the process and final result.

The Senate Appropriations Committee, co-chaired by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.), also was able to complete its work because most senators from both parties agree with the 2024 spending level of about $1.59 trillion established in the debt limit deal and legislation enacted in June.

Schumer also has developed a pragmatic relationship with McConnell — and both back the hefty defense supplemental for Ukraine.

“Mitch and Chuck are really working well together,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who serves on the Budget and Finance committees.

Still, Schumer acknowledged, “None of this will be easy either. The bills will require a lot of work and compromise.”

G. William Hoagland, vice president of the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center and a former Republican Senate staffer on the budget and appropriations, assessed Schumer: “He's worked in a very positive manner here to maintain some form of civility and bipartisanship in the Senate.”

Kevin McCarthy’s “mess”

The outcome of Senate-House skirmishing over these fiscal issues could depend more on what McCarthy decides he can do than on Schumer’s bipartisan schmoozing, experts said.

“The situation fundamentally turns on McCarthy’s choices more than on Schumer,” said Princeton political science professor Frances Lee.

“Schumer to a great extent is at the mercy of what McCarthy is willing and able to do in the House,” she said.

That is because a large bloc of House Republicans voted against the debt limit legislation when it passed and the GOP House majority remains divided on it, depriving McCarthy of a working majority on fiscal matters and weakening his bargaining position, Lee said.

House Appropriations Committee Republicans began by setting an overall spending level of $1.47 trillion, nearly $120 billion less than the amount that McCarthy and President Joe Biden agreed to in the debt limit deal.

Most House Republicans say it is time to rein in the high levels of COVID-19 spending, which they blame for the rise in inflation.

But the House committee, experts said, has had a tough time passing spending bills and only Republicans have voted for those that have passed — after adding social riders such as blocking transsexual care and abortion while cutting for the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Head Start and other programs and adding expansions of gun rights.

Schumer has criticized those riders, and likely will try to strike them when appropriations legislation passed by each chamber goes to conference to resolve differences between the two versions.

Mixed into the fight over federal funding is the drive by key conservative Republicans to open an impeachment investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

McCarthy defended the lower level of spending and has urged his caucus to pass a short-term spending bill, known as a continuing resolution or CR, to allow more time to work on appropriations and avoid impeding a Biden impeachment probe with a government shutdown.

“I would actually like to have a short-term CR, only to make our arguments stronger,” McCarthy said on Fox Business News two weeks ago.

“But if we're able to pass our appropriation bills, we're in a stronger position to remove those Pelosi policies that are locked into law right now, the wokeism, the overspending, the nonsecurity of this border,” McCarthy said, referring to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Still, the push for a spending extension also could hit a speed bump.

Last month, the Freedom Caucus said it opposed any stopgap funding bill unless it addresses border security, the “weaponization” of the Justice Department and “woke” policies at the Pentagon. Democrats said they would not accept those conditions.

“He’s going to have a rough time implementing it, but I hope he sticks to his guns,” Schumer said McCarthy’s attempts to pass a short-term spending deal in the House.

Hoagland predicted a tough standoff, with a shutdown possible.

“I think this really comes down to almost a game of chicken between the Senate and the House,” he said.