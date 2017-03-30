Senate’s Russia probers, from both sides, forgo the clown show

These guys sound serious

The House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Russia’s election meddling is so off the rails — crippled by the Lone Ranger antics of its chairman, Devin Nunes, and the furious Democratic reaction — that the contrast on the other side of Capitol Hill was all the more striking Wednesday.

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee — chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and vice chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) — put on a conspicuous show of a bipartisanship commitment to get at the truth as they discussed the work ahead, Newsday’s Tom Brune reports.

Asked if he could be impartial, Burr, who voted for and supported President Donald Trump, said his role in “one of the biggest investigations” he’s seen in more than 20 years in Congress requires putting his job as a senator above his party.

Said Warner: “I have confidence in Richard Burr that we together, with the members of our committee, are going to get to the bottom of this.”

Warner said the panel will focus on the central issue: “An outside foreign adversary effectively sought to hijack our most critical democratic process — the election of the president.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Take it or leave

Nunes (R-Calif.) brushed off Democrats’ demands that he step aside from running the Russian probe, saying “we’re going to do an investigation with or without them.” The panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), said he will meet with Nunes Thursday.

Neither Nunes nor Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer would answer who let him into the White House grounds last week, where he said he saw intelligence that members of the Trump transition team had shown up “incidentally” in surveillance of foreign subjects.

That gap in the story has fueled suspicions that someone on Trump’s side led Nunes to the reports to give cover to Trump’s wiretap claims.

With the House panel’s fractures, Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) said, “I think we have to turn our eyes to the Senate.”

Take-away: Mercers to rescue

When the going gets tough, the Mercers write more checks. Bloomberg Politics reports that Making America Great — a nonprofit run by the influential top donor Rebekah Mercer — will launch ads in 10 states to shore up Trump’s position on pushing his agenda.

For the Democrats, small online donations are reportedly flowing even as Republicans hold all the major power centers in Washington. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Opioid abuse: A first step

Trump on Wednesday hosted an emotional roundtable discussion with survivors of opioid abuse, reports Newsday’s Emily Ngo. Trump was also joined by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who will serve as liaison with local and state officials, medical experts and drug addicts, the president said.

No other specific actions were announced, and Spicer later said Trump was taking a first step in engaging stakeholders.

Public health advocates have voiced worry about emerging policies that could cut spending for addiction treatment — including coverage that would have been lost under the failed Obamacare repeal — and a bigger emphasis on criminal prosecution by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Politico reported.

Ivanka’s job on the books

Trump’s daughter Ivanka is switching roles, from informal adviser to a government employee working in the White House West Wing.

She won’t be paid, but she will now be legally bound by ethics rules. Previously, she had said she would comply voluntarily.

“I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role,” she said in a statement.

Sliding down the poll

Trump’s approval slipped another point in the Gallup daily tracking poll, to 35%. A CBS News poll had him at a higher but still weak 40%.

But his support from Republicans remained strong, and few blamed him for the failure of the health care bill. The legislation tanked because it “just wasn’t popular,” according to 41% of Republicans and 49% of those surveyed overall.

The CBS poll also showed sharp division over whether the Russians meddled in the election to help Trump. Only 13% of Republicans believed that, while 67% of Democrats did.

‘Hello, Chuck’

It’s been a while since Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) spoke with each other or had anything good to say about each other. But Schumer was with a group of senators at the White House Tuesday night, and Trump acknowledged him.

How warmly? Compare Trump’s “Hello, Chuck” at the two-minute mark of this clip to this compilation of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Hello, Newman.”

What else is happening