Skelos, though convicted, applies for state pension

Ex-Sen. Dean Skelos filed for his state retirement benefits 11 days after he was convicted of eight counts of corruption, officials said Tuesday.

Skelos, the Rockville Centre Republican who served in the Senate since 1985 and was majority leader from 2011-2105, is in line for a roughly $90,000 annual pension.

Public-employee pensions in New York are guaranteed under the state constitution even against criminal convictions.

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted of extortion, conspiracy and bribery on Dec. 11 in connection with pressuring companies to hire Adam in exchange for favorable legislation and for influencing a $12 million Nassau County contract that was eventually awarded to a firm that hired Adam.

Dean and Adam Skelos are expected to appeal their convictions.

Skelos filed for his pension on Dec. 22, according to the state Comptroller’s office. His effective retirement date is Jan. 2.

Similarly, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver applied for his pension just days after he was convicted (on Nov. 30) of extortion and money laundering.