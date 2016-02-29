Long IslandPolitics

Spot for $15 an hour resembles an Andrew Cuomo campaign ad

A member of the audience holds a sign. Gov. Andrew...

A member of the audience holds a sign. Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to the North Hempstead "Yes We Can" Community Center, Westbury, Feb 23, 2016, to speak about the NYFightFor15, NY Workers Deserve A Living Wage. He wants to pass legislation for a miminum wage of $15.00 per hour. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Yancey Royyancey.roy@newsday.com

A coalition paid for a broadcast ad supporting a $15 per hour minimum wage – one that sure looks like a campaign commercial for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The 30-second spot features only the governor’s voice, rather than low-wage workers. It shows him speaking at rallies — one with Vice President Joe Biden – and features attendees holding signs reading “Thank you Governor Cuomo.”

The ad is backed by an entity called the Mario Cuomo Campaign for Economic Justice Inc., which operates from the same Manhattan office as a major labor union. Watchdog groups previously complained that a state government web page listed ways to join the campaign.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?