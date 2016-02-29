Spot for $15 an hour resembles an Andrew Cuomo campaign ad

A coalition paid for a broadcast ad supporting a $15 per hour minimum wage – one that sure looks like a campaign commercial for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The 30-second spot features only the governor’s voice, rather than low-wage workers. It shows him speaking at rallies — one with Vice President Joe Biden – and features attendees holding signs reading “Thank you Governor Cuomo.”

The ad is backed by an entity called the Mario Cuomo Campaign for Economic Justice Inc., which operates from the same Manhattan office as a major labor union. Watchdog groups previously complained that a state government web page listed ways to join the campaign.