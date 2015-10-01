State activates emergency operations centers, monitors Joaquin

State emergency operations centers have been activated in advance of Hurricane Joaquin, but officials said Thursday it's way too early to say what actions might be taken because the storm is still well out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the state is better prepared for storms after the experience of Hurricanes Irene and Lee and superstorm Sandy, but he added it would be foolish to think it's ready for anything.

"I've learned the hard way never to say we're prepared for whatever comes our way," Cuomo said in a media conference call.

Asked if subways, tunnels and any transportation arteries would have to be closed, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials it was "far too early" to predict. The National Guard is prepared to be activated.

Earlier Thursday, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano warned residents to begin preparations in case the storm -- currently over the Bahamas -- moves toward New York.