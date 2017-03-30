Steve Bellone hires Jason Elan as communications director

A veteran state government spokesman is joining Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office as communications director.

Jason Elan, a Long Island native, will take the job after serving as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s deputy communications director for public safety. Previously, Elan was press secretary for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and spokesman for the Independent Democratic Conference in the Senate.

The Port Washington native began his state government career in 2008 on the campaign of former state Sen. Craig Johnson, a Port Washington Democrat.

Elan begins working for Bellone on Monday.

“I am proud to welcome Jason back to Long Island and join our top-notch team,” Bellone said.

Elan replaces former Bellone communications director Scott Martella, who died in a crash in August on the Long Island Expressway.