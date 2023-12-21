Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone cites success, setbacks at farewell event

Departing Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone positioned himself as a corruption fighter who took on “big problems” during his 12 years in office as he delivered a farewell address in Hauppauge Thursday.

Bellone, a term-limited Democrat, leaves office Dec. 31 and will be replaced by Republican County Executive-elect Ed Romaine.

At a nearly two-hour ceremony in the H. Lee Dennison building lobby, Bellone said his administration found success with water quality initiatives and efforts to improve regional transportation and development. He acknowledged setbacks including Superstorm Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic, while alluding to a scandal that involved former District Attorney Thomas Spota and Chief of Police James Burke, both convicted of federal corruption charges.

Bellone defended his administration's much-criticized handling of a 2022 massive cyberattack, saying its preemptive measures strengthened the county's defenses and mitigated the impact. A legislative committee probing the attack is expected to release its report in the coming weeks.

Bellone, 54, of West Babylon, quoted Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way” in stating he had few regrets.

“To this day this administration is always working, and sometimes fighting, to do the right thing,” he said. “If we didn’t fully understand it at the start of this administration, doing the right thing is going to be a battle.”

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott played saxophone for the large crowd of friends, family and current and former members of the administration.

Bellone’s three children unveiled their father’s portrait to hang in the building’s lobby along with Suffolk's seven past executives.

Bellone presented public service awards to chief deputy county executive Lisa Black; deputy county executives Peter Scully, Vanessa Baird-Streeter and Jon Kaiman; and former chief deputy county executive Dennis Cohen.

Suffolk County Republican Committee Chairman Jesse Garcia said Thursday's event indicated Bellone is more interested in his public image than governing.

"It was a public relations ceremony where everyone patted themselves on the back," Garcia said. A Bellone spokeswoman declined to respond.

Bellone has not publicly stated his future plans, but has not ruled out another run for office.

His speech touched on national politics as he warned against extremism and championed democracy.

“Suffolk County can be an example for the way forward in this country,” he said.