Long IslandPolitics

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone cites success, setbacks at farewell event

Outgoing Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone gave a farewell address Thursday...

Outgoing Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone gave a farewell address Thursday to county employees and guests in Hauppauge.  Credit: Rick Kopstein

By Vera Chinesevera.chinese@newsday.com@VeraChinese

Departing Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone positioned himself as a corruption fighter who took on “big problems” during his 12 years in office as he delivered a farewell address in Hauppauge Thursday.

Bellone, a term-limited Democrat, leaves office Dec. 31 and will be replaced by Republican County Executive-elect Ed Romaine. 

At a nearly two-hour ceremony in the H. Lee Dennison building lobby, Bellone said his administration found success with water quality initiatives and efforts to improve regional transportation and development. He acknowledged setbacks including Superstorm Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic, while alluding to a scandal that involved former District Attorney Thomas Spota and Chief of Police James Burke, both convicted of federal corruption charges.

Bellone defended his administration's much-criticized handling of a 2022 massive cyberattack, saying its preemptive measures strengthened the county's defenses and mitigated the impact. A legislative committee probing the attack is expected to release its report in the coming weeks.

Bellone, 54, of West Babylon, quoted Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way” in stating he had few regrets.

“To this day this administration is always working, and sometimes fighting, to do the right thing,” he said. “If we didn’t fully understand it at the start of this administration, doing the right thing is going to be a battle.”

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott played saxophone for the large crowd of friends, family and current and former members of the administration.

Bellone’s three children unveiled their father’s portrait to hang in the building’s lobby along with Suffolk's seven past executives.

Bellone presented public service awards to chief deputy county executive Lisa Black; deputy county executives Peter Scully, Vanessa Baird-Streeter and Jon Kaiman; and former chief deputy county executive Dennis Cohen.

Suffolk County Republican Committee Chairman Jesse Garcia said Thursday's event indicated Bellone is more interested in his public image than governing.

"It was a public relations ceremony where everyone patted themselves on the back," Garcia said. A Bellone spokeswoman declined to respond.

Bellone has not publicly stated his future plans, but has not ruled out another run for office.

His speech touched on national politics as he warned against extremism and championed democracy.

“Suffolk County can be an example for the way forward in this country,” he said.

Vera Chinese

Vera Chinese covers Suffolk County government and politics. She joined Newsday in 2017 after working as an editor for the East End lifestyle publication northforker and a general assignment reporter for the New York Daily News.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Former police officers on CPS cases... Off-duty cop saves family... Man reunites with good Samaritans Credit: Newsday

Updated 21 minutes ago Teacher charged with sexual abuse... Sunrise Highway brawl... Off-duty cop saves family

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Former police officers on CPS cases... Off-duty cop saves family... Man reunites with good Samaritans Credit: Newsday

Updated 21 minutes ago Teacher charged with sexual abuse... Sunrise Highway brawl... Off-duty cop saves family

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME