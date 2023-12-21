Advocates: Suffolk hasn't delivered on promises to reform the county's policing

Suffolk police have failed to make many of the meaningful changes outlined in a 1,000-page reform plan adopted in 2021 and minority communities continue to be victimized by inequitable policing, civil rights advocates said Thursday.

Police accountability advocates called a news conference in Hempstead to challenge statements made Monday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who said the reform plan approved by the Suffolk legislature “delivered landmark initiatives that focus on transparency, modernizing and professionalizing our police department.”

Bellone had announced the launch of community advisory boards for each of the police department’s seven precincts, hailing it as a final major step in the implementation of the reform plan.

But, the advocates said, extreme racial disparities remain in police traffic stops and that Suffolk police still fail to investigate and discipline officers accused of misconduct. Residents who are not proficient in English, including domestic violence victims, have complained translation services are inadequate, the advocates said.

The department has failed to disclose data regarding traffic stops and Internal Affairs investigations. Its mental health unit, which Bellone said had four officers and a supervisor, is inadequate to handle the number of mental health crises residents experience in Suffolk, according to the advocates.

NAACP Long Island regional director Tracey Edwards said at the news conference that it was important to set the record straight for incoming Suffolk County Executive-elect Ed Romaine, who takes office on Jan. 1.

“It is imperative that County Executive-elect Romaine have the facts on what was thoroughly implemented with the police reform plan and what still needs his support,” said Edwards, who served on the task force that drew up the reform plan.

The county legislature approved the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force Report in 2021, a year after then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered law enforcement agencies statewide to submit reform plans for passage by local lawmakers or risk losing state funding. The mandate followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer while in custody, a death that sparked months of nationwide protests over police violence.

The reform plan was developed by a 37-member task force appointed by Bellone in September 2020 and led by deputy county executives Vanessa Baird-Streeter and Jon Kaiman. The panel included law enforcement officials, police union representatives, lawmakers, civil rights advocates and religious leaders.