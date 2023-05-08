State regulators plan to reduced the keeper size limit for striped bass

New York fishing regulators plan to take “emergency measures” to further reduce the size of striped bass that can be taken by recreational anglers this year, following rules handed down by an interstate fisheries commission.

Timing of the measure for New York waters hasn’t yet been set in stone, but state regulators noted they are required to implement the measure "as soon as possible but no later than July 2, 2023.”

The striped bass season runs from April 15 through Dec. 15.

The striped bass season is already open for the spring run, with limits on keeper fish the same as last year: one fish a day from 28 inches to 35 inches. The proposed rule would cut the top keeper size to 31 inches.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted last week to adopt emergency measures for the East Coast fishery, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it would act to keep in compliance.

The commission’s action was taken following a 40% increase in recreational striped bass landings between 2021 and 2022, impacting the agency’s plan to rebuild the stock by 2029.

“New York State will review and implement emergency regulations to address the finding of the ASMFC Striped Bass Management Board to remain in compliance with Fishery Management Plan requirements,” the DEC said in response to Newsday questions last week.

Bryan Sorice, captain and owner of the Island Princess and the Bay Princess II party and charter boats out of Captree, said the 28-35 rule was "hard enough" to comply with. "Now they're basically telling us don't fish for the stripers. It's going to be almost impossible."

"Trying to get into the little slot window is not good for us and not good for the species," he said, noting the rule will lead to more catch and release of the fish, which increases fish mortality. "It's going to force us to go target something else, like blackfish."

Julie Evans, secretary for the East Hampton Town fisheries advisory committee, said she expects the reduction to have “wide ranging impacts on the local community.”

“People come to Montauk to catch big fish,” she said. “You can’t catch those 50-pounders anymore.” Particularly in November during the fall bass run, she said, party-boat captains and even families came to cherish the big bass.

“They used to call them the Montauk turkeys,” Evans said. “They won’t be able to catch them anymore.”

DEC noted that fish between 28 and 31 inches in the past has represented around 45% of the harvest, and those greater than 31 inches comprised around 37% of New York’s recreational fishery.

A DEC spokeswoman didn’t say when the emergency measures would be put in place by the agency, but noted that public comment would be sought on the “proposed regulation once it is finalized.”

The new rules don’t impact commercial landings of striped bass, but DEC noted that the commission plans a new review of the striped bass management plan by the end of 2023, for the 2024 season.

Just how many fish would be protected as a result of the new size limit is uncertain. DEC said the four-inch reduction in the largest size keeper fish is “not absolute and depends on multiple factors during the 2023 fishing season.