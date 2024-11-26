Suffolk lawmakers revisit bill capping pay for county contracted nonprofit execs; vote set for Dec. 17

Suffolk lawmakers plan to vote at their Dec. 17 meeting on a controversial bill aimed at curbing salaries for executives of county-contracted nonprofits following revisions.

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday held a third public hearing on the bill sponsored by Legis. Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) and Legis. Trish Bergin (R-East Islip). Under the bill, the county would no longer contract with a nonprofit if any employee earns more than the New York governor’s budgeted annual salary, which is currently $250,000.

The legislature will vote on a slightly amended version of the bill that eliminates an earlier provision that would have required contract agencies to disclose their donors.

Bergin said nonprofits feared the donor list may be used inappropriately. To accommodate those concerns, the lawmakers removed the provision altogether, she said.

She said the lawmakers “can appreciate” how a nonprofit often receives donations intended to be anonymous and the provision could have negatively impacted donations.

“We were looking to work with the not-for-profits, not to work against them,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure that taxpayer money is being utilized to help people and not to make CEOs wealthy individuals.”

Supporters have argued the measure provides greater oversight into taxpayer spending while opponents characterized it as government overreach.

Trotta — who introduced the bill July 30 along with Bergin — said he’s "hopeful" the bill has enough support to pass. He said the lawmakers will debate the bill and vote on Dec. 17.

"If this was put on the ballot, it would win overwhelmingly by 90%," he said Tuesday. "How do you justify making more than the governor?"

Trotta said if the bill passes, the county will be able to maintain services with "other nonprofits who will step in."

"I have them lined up," he said.

The bill allows a waiver process for some organizations with executives above the threshold to continue receiving funding.

Newsday previously reported that more than 20 nonprofits that contract with the county could be affected because they have employees earning more than $250,000, according to annual disclosure reports filed with the county comptroller’s office.

At the public hearing Tuesday, three people spoke in opposition of the bill. No one spoke in favor. More than two dozen people objected during an earlier public hearing in September.

Robert Detor, a retired health executive, called the bill "mean-spirited."

"I think the structure of it, in terms of enforcement, is going to hurt you more than help you," he said.

Bob Vecchio, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association, said the group "remains opposed to this amended resolution," citing a growing need in the county for mental health services and services for homeless people.

"It seems it’s time to expand access to services and the infrastructure for those services, not restrict or delay access to those services," he said.

Douglas Nadjari, a board member for Melville-based Island Harvest Food Bank, said nonprofit CEOs are paid well to be "visionary," and "social entrepreneurs" who are "great fundraisers."

He said there are safeguards in place that could address the legislature’s concerns, including government audits and oversight from the attorney general’s office.

"Our leadership can be held responsible if we’re misappropriating money or we’re paying too much to our executives," he said. "The bottom line, if you don’t like what we’re doing, don’t renew our contract."