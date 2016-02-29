Suffolk comptroller hires Segall, with roots in both parties

Suffolk’s GOP Comptroller John Kennedy last week hired Douglas Segall, who has bounced between the Republican and Democratic parties, as a $63,527-a-year research technician.

Segall, 58, of Farmingville, started in his new post on Feb. 22. He was a long-time Republican until he switched to Democrat in 2008 and later returned to the GOP fold last September. He once ran unsuccessfully for Brookhaven GOP leader and later, in 2011, put his name forward for Brookhaven Democratic chairman but withdrew in favor of former Assemb. Marc Alessi. Segall spent three months as the town party’s executive director, but left over “policy differences.”

Campaign finance record indicate that Kennedy has spent $17,383 with Perception Imaging of Holbrook and its successor company Perception Media Group, now located in Melville, which is owned by Segall’s wife, Jeanine Morra.

The firm was paid for fundraising, campaign mail and consulting since 2013.

Kennedy said Segall “will bring strength to the office” by putting out informaiton to the public on what the office is doing. He added that he has used Perception’s services in the past, but that Segall has no equity interest in his wife’s company.

— Rick Brand