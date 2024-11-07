Suffolk Legislature passes County Executive Romaine's $4B budget, increasing taxes

The Suffolk County Legislature unanimously passed County Executive Edward P. Romaine’s $4 billion 2025 budget Wednesday, including a tax increase for most homeowners.

Legislators approved the budget, which they said was driven by a 21% increase in mandated pension costs, a nearly $9 million loss in red light camera revenue and a $46 million deficit in sales tax.

The budget, which falls within the state’s 2% tax cap, will increase taxes on average by about $49 per year for residents living in Suffolk’s five western towns that pay into the county’s police fund. Residents on the East End in communities with their own village and town police departments are expected to see a $5.91 increase in general fund taxes.

Legislators praised the bipartisan budget submitted in the first year of Romaine’s term as county executive. The budget is expected to cover the costs of hiring 95 police officers to offset sweeping retirements in January, legislators said.

"I believe this is a fair and responsible budget," said Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffery (R-Lindenhurst). "This is based on reliable revenue sources, and I think people are concerned about public safety and affordability on Long Island."

Officials said the budget does not rely on any one-shot revenue sources that are unsustainable and includes realistic revenue projections such as overtime.

Deputy Presiding Officer Steven Flotteron (R-Brightwaters) said the county has recently received two bond upgrades after eight bond downgrades. It improved to an A rating in September, which remains two ratings below top level.

Suffolk's improved rating increases borrowing potential with lower interest rates to benefit taxpayers.

"A lot of times we had one-shots and we tried to make the budget balanced," Flotteron said. "Now we’re changing our direction."

More than half the budget was comprised of $2.4 billion in employee benefits, health costs and salary for county workers. Employee costs are expected to increase by $128 million next year. Health insurance costs are set to rise by $83.9 million, including $57.7 million more for prescription drug costs, and total $707.6 million.

Democratic Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon) said the budget invests in the county’s priorities of supporting public safety, mental health services and nonprofits.

Legis. Trish Bergin (R-East Islip) said the budget showed a more realistic picture of costs after the county's red light camera program sunsets this year. She said although residents would be able to save on hidden fees from red light camera tickets, the county still had to compensate for the revenue loss of tickets that usually drew between $8 million and $9 million.

"I think a lot of people will be happy to see that go away, but that money’s going away now," Bergin said. "This is an honest number of what residents can expect."

The budget also includes nearly $40.6 million in cybersecurity costs after a 2022 ransomware attack crippled the county’s services and operations for months and exposed private data of 500,000 Suffolk County residents. The county is hiring three new positions and taking out a $200,000 cybersecurity insurance policy.

Lawmakers also approved a series of amendments Wednesday, including increasing sales tax revenue by $4 million, reducing the county’s sales tax deficit to $46 million.

The budget does not account for a proposition passed Tuesday by 72% of voters to increase sales tax by one-eighth of a percent. The move will add funding to improve water quality by upgrading sewer systems and septic tanks.

The sales tax will begin to be collected in March and can begin to be used in 2026, county officials said.