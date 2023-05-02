Suffolk legislators OK $13M police helicopter

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday agreed to borrow the remainder of money needed to purchase a $13.1 million police helicopter.

Legislators also appointed a new chairman of the county agency in charge of water rates, which are set for another increase.

Legislators approved borrowing $7.5 million for a twin-engine medevac helicopter that will replace an 18-year-old, single-engine helicopter. The new one will join three others in the department's fleet.

An additional $5 million was set aside in 2021 for the purchase, and $600,000 will come from trading in one of the older helicopters, Suffolk police Capt. Andrew Manfredonia said.

Legis. Steven J. Flotteron (R-Brightwaters), chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said the Airbus H145 has space for two medical providers, the ability to quickly intubate patients in flight, seating for the parent of a patient and more.

“In a county of 1.5 million people, with all our bays and oceans, it really is well needed,” said Flotteron. “This is something that [the EMS provider] community has been fighting for that we do need.”

The county estimates the purchase will cost the average taxpayer about $3.08 per year.

Legislators voted 18-0 to appoint Charles Lefkowitz, owner of a commercial real estate development and management firm, as chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority.

Lefkowitz, of Setauket, a former Brookhaven Town councilman and current Brookhaven Town GOP Committee member, will receive $32,000 per year and serve a five-year term.

Among its duties, the board considers rate increases for the water authority, which serves 1.2 million residents. The board on March 23 approved a 4.17% increase that will raise the average homeowner's water bill $22 per year, according to board spokesman Tim Motz.

Lefkowitz, a water authority board member since 2022, replaces former County Executive Patrick Halpin, whose term as chairman expired in March.

Lefkowitz contributed $10,500 to the Suffolk County GOP and its candidates in 2022, according to state Board of Elections records.

County GOP chairman Jesse Garcia, who said he gave a “glowing recommendation” of Lefkowitz for the post, said he wasn’t aware of the donations. Lefkowitz "provides a perfect mix of private sector and public service experience," Garcia said.

No legislators commented on the appointment.

Also, the legislature agreed borrowing $1.6 million to upgrade the police department's canine kennel, including construction of a new office and classroom facility with kennel space. The current site is in a modular building and needs constant maintenance for roof leaks and lack of heating and cooling, according to the county.

The upgrades are expected to cost the average taxpayer 44 cents per year, according to documents related to the resolution.