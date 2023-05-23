Effort to block migrants draws protest ahead of Suffolk legislature meeting

Efforts to block asylum-seeking migrants from being sent to Suffolk County received a rebuke from immigration advocates on Tuesday.

They spoke at a press conference at the William H. Rogers Legislature building in Hauppauge ahead of the Suffolk legislature's regularly scheduled meeting, where the issue was expected to receive attention.

"Our nation is at best when we serve as a beacon of hope for people seeking freedom, safety and protection from persecution,” said Elmer Flores, a representative of Long Island Immigration Clinic, which assists those seeking asylum. “We know this because immigrants have been integral to New York's growth and successful in building our bridges, to giving us the entire dynamic to revitalizing our upstate communities and so much more."

The group objected to Republican legislators' announcement Sunday that the legislature would vote soon on hiring a lawyer to explore what can be done to block migrants from being placed in Suffolk. Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey said the lawyer would "pursue any and all legal options available to protect the unfunded location of any asylum-seekers in Suffolk County.” He did not specify a date for the vote.

On Monday, he said a procedural measure might be introduced to hire a lawyer but a vote was not likely at Tuesday's meeting.

“There's nothing that is happening right now that leads us to believe we have to take immediate action,” McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said.

McCaffrey said the legislature could vote at its next general meeting, scheduled for June 6, or hold a special meeting to do so. An attorney has not been chosen.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration has been running out of room for the hundreds of migrants arriving daily and is looking to every county in the state for help. As of mid-May, the administration had not yet asked Suffolk or Nassau counties for assistance, according to Adams' deputy for health and human services.

Organizations represented at Tuesday's press conference included Make the Road New York, OLA of Eastern Long Island, CARECEN, Long Island Immigration Clinic and New Hour for Women & Children LI, among others.