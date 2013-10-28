Suffolk IT chief open about computer upgrades

Don Rodgers, Suffolk's head of information technology, gave lawmakers an unusually blunt response when asked how often county computers are replaced. "When they roll over and die," he said. "At some point, they kick and they are not going to work."

Until 2005, the county replaced desktop units every three years, then lengthened their use to five years. Since 2010, the county replaces units on an "as-needed" basis, legislative analysts said. The analysts warned in a report that the current policy led computers to be used "long past their practical and effective life cycle," creating "inefficiencies with staff workflow and downtime."-- Rick Brand