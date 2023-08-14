Suffolk Legislator Kara Hahn stepping down for state parks position

Suffolk County Legis. Kara Hahn announced Monday she is stepping down from the legislature to take a position as the Long Island deputy director for the state Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department.

Hahn, 52, of Setauket, is a Democrat who is term-limited at the end of 2023. She will serve under director George Gorman. Monday is her last day in the legislature, she announced in an email to campaign supporters.

“The decision to leave before my term officially ended was a difficult one for me to make,” she said. “Many of you know parks are my passion, and I have been offered a unique opportunity to continue to serve the people, our community and environment as Deputy Regional Director for New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on Long Island.”

The Fifth District legislative office will remain open and constituents can contact staff members at 631-854-1650.

Hahn, who represented the Three Village and Port Jefferson area, is a former deputy presiding officer and former chair of the legislature’s Environment, Parks and Agriculture Committee. During her 12 years in the legislature, Hahn sponsored a 2019 law that prohibits eateries from distributing polystyrene containers and a 2015 law that requires police officers to distribute risk assessment forms to domestic violence victims to determine if an abuser is predicted to attack again.

Former state Assemb. Steve Englebright, a Democrat, and Republican Anthony Figliola are running to replace Hahn.